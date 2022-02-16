Type of high tensile bolts

What is High Tensile Fasteners?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — For high-stress fastening applications, high-tensile bolts are used. In the realms of construction or other similar industrial situations, for example, high tensile bolts are usually required. These high-tensile bolts can fasten massive things and carry their weight for years, if not decades.

High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer, High Tensile Bolts Stockist, High Tensile Nuts Supplier, High Tensile Screws Exporter – Ananka Fasteners

Ananka Fasteners is a leading High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer in India, producing a wide range of high tensile fasteners in various sizes, grades, and scales. High Tensile Bolts / Nuts / Screws have higher tensile strength when compared to a regular bolt, nuts, or screw; they are much more popular due to their tensile strength and are used in various applications. most of the high tensile bolts, screws, or fasteners that are available in the market are blackish-colored alloys.

High Tensile Bolts, Nuts Fasteners

There are many grades available, including 10.9, 8.8, DIN 933, and 12.9 grades. Many other standards exist, including IS1364, IS1363, DIN EN ISO 4014, and others. These standards specify fastener sizes ranging from 20mm to 100mm. The various varieties, such as the High Nut Bolt, are used for various purposes. Threads bind the nut bolts together.

The High Tensile Bolt is a bolt with high tensile strength. The composition of a material can vary depending on its grade. Because of their high tensile strength, the majority of these are chromium nickel and nickel-copper alloys. M8 High Tensile Bolts have an 8mm diameter and come in a variety of lengths and material grades. Please contact us for more details on the pricing and availability of these high-tensile fasteners.

Types Of High Tensile Bolts

HEX BOLTS, STUD BOLTS, ANCHOR BOLTS, EYE BOLTS, FLANGE BOLTS, SOCKET HED CAP SCREW, CSK, GRUB SCREW, HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLTS, ALLEN BOLTS, HUB BOLTS, T BOLTS, BENZO BOLTS, TRACK SHOE BOLTS

For More Details

High Tensile Fasteners