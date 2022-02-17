Adoption Of Automotive Plastic Bumper Market To Rise During Forecast Period Owing To Increasing Consumer Awareness : FactMR

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Plastic Bumper to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Plastic Bumper. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Plastic Bumper Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Plastic Bumper market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Plastic Bumper

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Plastic Bumper, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Plastic Bumper Market.

In the view of changing norms on production of automobiles, automotive plastic bumpers are expected to remain a pivotal part in the automaking businesses. Their lightweight, rigid and ductile properties will continue to help automakers achieve innovative exterior looks for their offerings. In addition to this, the importance of automotive plastic bumpers in safety of vehicle occupants as well as pedestrians is expected to boost its sales. In 2017, more than US$ 10 Bn worth of automotive plastic bumpers are expected to be sold across the globe. Fact.MR’s recent study projects that the demand for automotive plastic bumpers, however, will witness moderate growth owing to laws that curb the use of plastic in automobile manufacturing. By 2022, the global market for automotive plastic bumpers will have expanded at moderate CAGR, reaching US$ 13 Bn in value.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1

Following forecast highlights offer a detailed outlook on future of global automotive plastic bumpers market during 2017-2022.

In 2017, more thanUS$ 3 Bn worth of automotive plastic bumpers are expected to be sold across the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Countries such as India, South Korea and China are observed to be global hubs in automobile manufacturing. The presence of APEJ region on the global automotive plastic bumpers market is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In North America, the sales of automotive plastic bumpers will witness a considerable rise in production of passenger cars. By the end of 2022, North America’s automotive plastic bumpers market will surpass US$ 2.8Bn in value, reflecting the resurgence of automotive industry across Canada and the US. Europe is also expected to be at the front end of global automotive plastic bumpers market expansion. During the forecast period, revenues amassed from sales of automotive plastic bumpers across European countries is likely to exhibit a moderate CAGR. Among key materials used in production of plastic bumpers, polypropylene is expected to gain higher preference compared to other materials. With nearly one-third share on global automotive plastic bumpers market value, the adoption of polypropylene materials is expected to witness an uptick throughout the forecast period. More than US$ 4.2 Bn worth of automotive plastic bumpers are anticipated to be sold for production of passenger cars in 2017. Going forward, passenger cars will be viewed as lucrative vehicle segment for application of automotive plastic bumpers. On the other hand, the demand for plastic bumpers in production of commercial vehicles is slated to be low owing to higher preference to sturdy metal bumpers. The report highlights that throughout the forecast period,OEMs will observed as the largest distributors for automotive plastic bumpers. Aftermarket sales of automotive plastic bumpers is also expected to rise in the view of growing popularity of vehicle customization. Across these distribution channels, the demand for low-priced automotive plastic bumpers will be downright high. By 2022-end, global sales of low-priced automotive plastic bumpers is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn in revenues. The report also profiles key manufacturers of automotive plastic bumpers in the global market. Companies such as Faurecia SA, Toray Industries, Inc., Benteler International AG, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Montaplast GmbH, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA, and Warn Industries, Inc. are observed to be leading players in the global automotive plastic bumpers market.

Competitive Landscape

The report on automotive plastic bumper market provides a complete assessment on various manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper across the globe.

The market for automotive plastic bumper being a fragmented one, intelligence on automotive plastic bumper companies can offer valuable insights to the reader using which key strategies can be formulated to achieve sustenance and an edge over the competition in the long run.

Key facets of the competition including company overview, key strategies, automotive plastic bumper design developments and innovations, expansion plans, geographical spread, mergers and acquisitions and key financials have been covered in this section.

Key companies such as

Faurecia SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Benteler International AG

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V

have been profiled in the automotive plastic bumper market report.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Plastic Bumper Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Plastic Bumper brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Plastic Bumper brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Plastic Bumper Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Plastic Bumper and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Plastic Bumper and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Plastic Bumper Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Plastic Bumper Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Plastic Bumper: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Plastic Bumper Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Plastic Bumper, Sales and Demand of Automotive Plastic Bumper, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com