Datagaps Attains Snowflake Select Technology Partner Status

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Datagaps Inc. announces a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Datagaps attains Snowflake Select Technology Partner in the space of Data and Business Intelligence Validation to help organizations validate their migration to Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud, where thousands of organizations have seamless access to explore, share, and unlock the true value of their data.

Datagaps as a Select Technology Partner helps organizations validate their legacy migration to Snowflake’s platform. Datagaps ETL Validation helps ensure that the ETL processes are running correctly when the new data structures are pointed to. The Data Migration Wizard provides a quick method for validating that hundreds of legacy tables moved to the cloud correctly. Finally, as the BI applications need to be redirected to the cloud, BI Validator includes regression testing, performance testing, stress testing, and old vs new GUI comparisons to test the BI migration.

” Snowflake’s Platform presents key advantages over traditional on-premises data solutions. However, migrating to Snowflake can requires careful planning and execution. Datagaps helps simplify this process by automating the data migration testing and analytics regression testing. Using our validation, customers have successfully validated billions of records and thousands of reports. We are looking forward to helping more Snowflake customers with this partnership” – says, Naren Yalamanchilli- CEO, Datagaps Inc.

Moving data freely from one solution to another, and then to all your business users for truly democratized analytics, is not only vital to your organization but also one of your biggest challenges. Snowflake’s platform natively connects to dozens of other solutions, turning data into an asset you can easily derive valuable insights from without the cost, risk, and headache of trying to connect disparate, legacy systems.

With data today being the core of every business, it is essential that enterprises work with the right technology experts to get their outputs and analytics right. Datagaps data validation solutions, be it ETL Validator, BI Validator, or the DataOps Suite- (A complete suite for data validation and data quality with test data manager), have been very effective in achieving set data needs with all our customers.

“We have seen a significant increase in inquiries regarding our ability to help validate the data migration process to the Snowflake platform. People have turned to us to help validate the data migration, new vs. old ETL/ELT process data validation and on the backend, validate the data analytics old vs. new now pointing to Snowflake. We are excited about the opportunity to work with Snowflake’s clients and are thrilled to have achieved Select Partner Status with Snowflake” – David Small- VP Sales and Marketing, Datagaps Inc.

http://www.datagaps.com

http://www.snowflake.com