100 Black Men To Host “Leadership The 100 Way”, One-Day Workshop

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The National Non-Profit Organization, the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas is proud to present the “Leadership the 100 Way”, a one-day workshop on February 26, 2022. The event will begin at 8:30 AM at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the Student Union Ballroom, and conclude at 1:00 PM. We encourage high school juniors, seniors, and college students to attend.

“Leadership the 100 Way” workshop is an initiative to help the future generation learn leadership skills that will help expedite their true potential. This workshop provides opportunities to interact and engage with industry professionals.

“When they walk out of that room, they will have gained information and resources on how to be a better student, leader, team player, and how continue the leadership legacy. We aspire to inspire these young adults to be the best leader in every endeavor they pursue,” stated General Ondra L. Berry, Adjutant General, Nevada National Guard.

Registration for this event is free of charge. We encourage high school juniors, seniors, and college students to register on Eventbrite.

The event will coincide with the official launch of the Collegiate 100 Chapter of Las Vegas. The Collegiate 100 is an auxiliary organization that extends the mission of the 100 Black Men of America on college and university campuses across the country. To join the Collegiate 100, you must be in good academic standing, with a passion to mentor and deliver community service.

“We want to build upon this opportunity to start the chapter. The Collegiate 100 gives college students an advantage. Instead of waiting until youre accomplished, you get access to mentoring, development, and we can open doors to career opportunities for budding professionals. The Collegiate 100 gives you an early start to success.” said General Ondra L. Berry.

About 100 Black Men Las Vegas:

The 100 Black Men of America was formed in 1963 by a group of prominent leaders, including David Dinkins, Andrew Hatcher and Jackie Robinson, to improve quality of life and enhance the educational opportunities of African Americans in a unified, collaborative, pragmatic effort. There are over 103 chapters with over 10,000 combined members in several countries. The organization achieved a 501 © (3) designation as a non-profit organization and donations can be used as a tax deduction. Since its inception in 1999, the Las Vegas Chapter has taken great strides in the community through mentorship, scholarship, and advocacy. The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas believe in brotherhood as a staple of the organization.