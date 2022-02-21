Kenya Tour Operator Cruzeiro Safaris offer Best Tour for United Nations Delegates Before and after Meetings

Posted on 2022-02-21 by in Consumer Services, Entertainment, Environment, Financial, Food & Beverage, Internet & Online, Non Profit, Transportation & Logistics, Travel // 0 Comments

Nairobi, Kenya, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Visiting Kenya’s parks and reserves, one will be spending a lot time craning their necks and keeping watchful eyes out of animals and birds. There are a few tell signs to note, as well as a few things one can do to maximize the chances of spotting the Big Five of which most are just common sense.

These are the best tours for the delegates either before or after the Meetings. All Tours can be booked online pay via credit card (PESAPAL) or PAYPAL). However, one can write an email to them to book or send a whatsapp chat to +254722370833

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-national-park (This link will offer the various options combined with the Nairobi National Park Tour)

Safari Cat Show and Dinner  – https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-safari-cat-show-tickets-and-dinner/

Giraffe Center and Karen Blixen Musuem – https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/giraffe-center-nairobi-and-karen-blixen-musuem-tour/

Lake Naivasha Day Tour – https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/lake-naivasha-tour-with-crescent-island/

The best time to see wildlife is between 6.30am and 9.30am and from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya makes sure they take one out on these times. Wildlife drives in the middle of the day are unlikely to turn up much, although there are signs that in popular parks such as Amboseli and Masai Mara animals are actually changing their normal hunting habits to avoid tourists. When tourists head back to the lodges for lunch, the carnivores goes out hunting – in peace. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya 3 Days package to Masai Mara encourage travellers to take packed / picnic lunches so that even during this time they still have a chance to maximize their value of money.

On a final note – taking a longer safari is great, 3-6 days but endless long days peering out of a sunroof, on bumpy roads, in the heat, eating the same food, stuck with the same people, can take its toll quicker than you think. Any animal you see on the first day will be exciting, though sooner or later most travellers will experience safari fatigue, that jaded feeling of ‘not another zebra, I wanna see a freaking leopard’ if this happens ‘ a few cultural activities, an afternoon’s relaxation or even just a quick swim can do wonders for keeping things fresh.

 

Welcome to Nairobi, Welcome to Magical Kenya.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact:

Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution