Nye & Company will Hold A Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, Online-Only, March 2nd and 3rd

Bloomfield, NJ, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day, online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction, March 2nd and 3rd, will be headlined by property from a private New York City collection, property from the Stephen and Stephanie Alpert collection, property from a Provincetown, Massachusetts collector, and property from a Verona, New Jersey collection.

The Wednesday-Thursday sale will begin promptly at 10 am Eastern time both days. Up for bid is a wide variety of fine and decorative arts with a concentration on Art Deco and Mid-Century Modern furniture, contemporary and modern paintings, monotypes and prints.

Headliners include two Andy Warhol screen prints in colors of flowers. These exceptional works are signed and numbered (129/250). Inspired in 1964 from the botanical issue of modern photography, Warhol transformed a picture of the hibiscus flower into a rainbow of colors. Each work, estimated at $50,000-$100,000, is bound to attract great attention and spirited bidding.

The depth and breadth of the fine art in this auction comprises many household names, with highlights that include a drawing by Willem de Kooning, a Wrapped Book (1973) by Christo, a drawing by Marsden Hartley and two drawings by James Castle, one of which is double-sided.

Additionally, works by Beverly Pepper, Purvis Young, Joseph Stella, Gregory Amenoff, Lucas Samaras, Abraham Wolkowitz and video art by Peter Sarkisian are all represented. A whimsical cast-resin sculpture by Theodor Seuss Geisel titled Blue-Green Abelard will bring out the kid in bidders. Part of Geisel’s Collection of Unorthodox Taxidermy, it’s estimated at $10,000-$20,000.

For those who prefer slightly early works of art, there is an exceptional Nicholai Tarkhov (Russia, 1871-1930) impressionistic view of a street scene. The artist captures the light wonderfully in this grand composition. Equally as exciting is Ryūsei Kishida’s (Japanese, 1891-1929), Portrait of Kondō Tsugishige, which carries a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000.

It’s possible the hammer price will exceed even the high estimate, as Kishida’s work frequently sells for more. Tsugishige was the father of modern Japanese surgery and was highly respected. He is well known for his Western style painting and his work can be found in several museums, including the Tokyo National Museum.

Decorative arts will be highlighted by an early George III mahogany metamorphic architect’s table, a stunning Aesthetic Movement inlaid desk-and-bookcase, a nice selection of French Art Deco club chairs and a set of nesting tables attributed to Josef Hoffmann. Dating from roughly the same period is a rare Rene Lalique glass Vitesse hood ornament, manufactured circa 1929.

For fans of modern furniture, there are a number of Eero Saarinen for Herman Miller tulip tables and chairs. There is also a Meret Oppenheim designed “traccia” table for Cassina and two pairs of Barcelona chairs. If you prefer the blending of modern and traditional, there is an excellent George and Mira Nakashima walnut lounge chair with arm. Pairing perfectly with this rich warm chair is an excellent Tiffany Studios cast bronze and Greek key lead glass table lamp.

The sale also features a nice selection of silver from well-known makers and firms.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from February 16th thru March 2nd-3rd at the abovenamed online bidding platforms, as well as the Nye & Company website. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or information about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, March 2nd & 3rd, visit www.nyeandcompany.com. The full color catalog can be viewed in its entirety right now, at www.nyeandcompany.com, www.liveauctioneers.com, www.bidsquare.com and www.invaluable.com.