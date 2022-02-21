FINE PERFORATORS Exporting Quality Vacuum/Mud Filter Screens in India

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — FINE PERFORATORS is an enterprise that was established in the year 1969 to revolutionise the Indian perforation product industry. While doing everything perfectly, the company has earned recognition not just across India but across the globe as well. The range of products manufactured and distributed by FINE PERFORATORS includes centrifugal screens made of brass, copper and stainless steel, backing screens for all types of centrifugal machines, stainless steel decking grids, stainless steel screens, sugar grader screens, decking grids and wedge wire screens.

The spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS during an interview commented, “We at FINE PERFORATORS have always had this penchant for achieving excellence in our work and providing the ultimate in customer delight. The same has worked wonders for our success and development and for enabling us to earn a formidable global reputation. We have a supply network spread across India, and we also export our products regularly to Dubai, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico and Sri Lanka.”

As one of the largest and finest perforation companies, FINE PERFORATORS has also established itself as a leading mud filter screen exporter. The vacuum/mud filter screens are primarily used in sugar industries, and the company also specialises in customising them for particular vacuum/mud filter drums. According to the particular requirements of customers, the screen dimensions and un-perforated margins are customised. Not only sugar but other industries also count on FINE PERFORATORS for sourcing high-quality vacuum/mud filter screens.

The spokesperson added, “We have been in the filtration screens manufacturing business for over 50 years, which speaks volumes of our experience and hold in the industry. We know the requirements of filtration industries by depth, and have everything that’s required to fulfil these requirements. To catch up with diversity in demand, we consistently expand our product range, along with improvement in quality standards. Due to our customer-centric approach, we today stand tall as the number one mud filter screen manufacturer and exporter.”

Vacuum/mud filter screens offered by FINE PERFORATORS are being used in sugar and other industries for many years because they are best suited to an array of applications involving washing and dewatering.

About FINE PERFORATORS:

FINE PERFORATORS rolls out a range of high-quality perforation products, which are manufactured keeping the exact customer requirements in mind. Industries seeking quality and fully customised rotary mud filter screens can get in touch with FINE PERFORATORS today itself.

