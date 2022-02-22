Launch Of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class In India On 3rd March

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mercedes-Benz India is ready to launch the new Maybach S class on 3rd March. The prices are not announced, but we expect it to cost 2 crores (ex-showroom) price. It comes in two variants S580 & S680. We predict these models to be assembled locally & CBU units.

Maybach S has a 180mm longer wheelbase than V223, the new S-class. It has a luxury cabin with a longer wheelbase & a larger rear door. The Maybach comes with cosmetic tweaks.

It has unique wheel designs, a signature Maybach grille with an additional grille. There is the Maybach logo on the C-pillar. The buyers get multiple color options in the new SUV car. All trims come with advanced features and technology.

The design of the cabin is attractive. There is specific upholstery with trim inserts, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen graphics. It is available in four seats with separate rear seats with full-length floor consoles. Its S 580 is a substitute for the S 560. There is a 4.0 liter V8 developing 503hp. The 700 Nm is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and it has an additional boost of 20hp & 200Nm. There are multiple features in a new car.

A 6.0 liter V12 pushing out 612hp and mammoth 900 Nm of torque power the S680. They pair the engines with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. There is a chauffeur package that adds powered rear seats, seat massage, and boss mode.

There are folding tables, powered rear seats, reclining seats, wireless headsets, a 10-liter refrigerator, head-up display with many more features. They do not disclose the prices of this model. The expected price of this model is upwards of 2 crores ex-showroom prices.

