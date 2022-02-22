Demand for Plant-based Seafood to Shape the Sales of Wild Canned Salmon – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Wild Canned Salmon Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wild Canned Salmon.

Latest released report on the Wild Canned Salmon market by Fact.MR estimates global sales accounted for US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, which is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at a CAGR 6.8% to surpass a value of US$ 8.6 Bn in 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wild Canned Salmon market.

Wild Canned Salmon is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to increase in the consumption of seafood that provides various health benefits. Wild Canned Salmon is a great source of essential nutrients such as protein, which is required for a healthy body.

Wild Canned Salmon is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to increase in the consumption of seafood that provides various health benefits. Wild Canned Salmon is a great source of essential nutrients such as protein, which is required for a healthy body.

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

By Source Wild Canned Salmon Farmed Canned Salmon

By Species Atlantic Canned Salmon Pacific Canned Salmon Pink Sockeye Coho Chum Chinook

By Form Skinless Boneless Chunks Fillets

By Category Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried Smoked Fish- Steamed Conventional/ Traditional

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Canned Salmon Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 61.8% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increase in manufacturing units of canned salmon.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Japan is estimated to account for 41.2% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in the consumption of seafood.

Russia is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 21.5% market share in 2021, supported by the popularity of plant-based seafood.

Wild source of canned salmon will hold nearly 67% of the market in 2021, on the back of increase in demand for protein-rich food.

Pacific species of canned salmon reflect around 82% market share, owing to increase in the demand for pink and sockeye canned salmon.

“Key players are focusing on product innovation to increase their offerings through the addition of distinct flavors in canned salmon as per the consumption trends of regions,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Competition Landscape

Presence of multinational players such as Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Maruha Nichiro Corporation and others characterizes the global canned salmon landscape. In comparison to global manufacturers, local and regional players are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels in the local market.

Furthermore, regional players are attempting to expand their global influence. On the other hand, established players are bolstering their position by acquiring local players. As such, it is making the market a highly competitive space.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of canned salmon of manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in its recently published report.

A subsidiary of Thai Union Group, John West Foods Ltd. launched Salmon Fridge Pot in 2021 to attract younger consumers and make the tinned salmon category more relevant to consumers.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering canned salmon have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

