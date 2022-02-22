About Butterfly Valve

What is a butterfly valve?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Butterfly valves are generally preferred because they cost less than other valve designs, and are lighter weight so they need less support. The disc is positioned in the centre of the pipe. A rod passes through the disc to an actuator on the outside of the valve. Butterfly Valves is a valve which isolates or controls the flow of a fluid. Butterfly Valves closing mechanism is a disk that rotates Its operation is similar to that of a Butterfly Valve, which allows for quick shut off. Butterfly Valves are generally preferred because they are cost-effective than other Valve designs, and are lighter in weight so they need less support.

Types of Butterfly Valve

Hydraulic Counterweight Butterfly Valves Double Eccentric Butterfly Valves Electric Butterfly Valve Fully Body Lining Butterfly Valve Flanged Butterfly Valve Ventilation Butterfly Valve Eccentric Butterfly Valve Wafer (Lug) Butterfly Valve Pneumatic Butterfly Valve Flexible Butterfly Valve

