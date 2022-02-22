Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

The cooling fan is a critical part of a vehicle engine which helps to removes excess heat from the engine and continues the efficient operating temperature for the engine. Therefore, the automotive engine cooling fan keeps the engine running at an optimum temperature irrespective of the operating conditions. Recent technological advancements have enabled the development of automotive engine cooling fans with features such as reduced weight, temperature resistance and improved stability in size and shape. These functional improvements will drive an increase in demand among vehicle manufacturers

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market: Dynamics

Growing demand of vehicles coupled with increase in demand for high-performance and racing cars will drive demand for automotive engine cooling fans that are lightweight and noiseless. Moreover, stringent fuel and emissions norms will require engine to be fuel efficient that eventually will drive the demand for compact cooling fans market. Also, rise in demand from aftermarket sales (due to increase in the number of car owners) will in turn increase the demand for engine cooling fan market. However, high cost of the electric fan as compare to mechanical fans would hamper the demand for electrical automotive engine fan market. Also, there is a continuous fluctuations in the price of components involved in making engine fans. These are the key challenges faced by the automotive engine cooling fan market.

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market: Region-Wise Trend

The regional dynamics of the automotive engine cooling fan market are expected to differ to a great extent across geographies. APAC dominates the global automotive engine cooling fan market, and accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue share. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the consistent rise in demand for passenger vehicles owing to rapid urbanization, stable economic conditions, and lower interest rates in the region. Existence of a prominent automotive manufacturers in Japan, India and China is increasing the automotive engine cooling fan market in the region. This region was followed by North America and Europe, in terms of market volume and value.

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market: Recent Developments in Product Design

Most of the companies are innovating in their product technology/launching new product to sustain their share for automotive engine cooling fan market. For instance, one of the prominent manufacturer showcased its new viscous fan drives and engine cooling fans, which are used across a wide range of commercial vehicles starting from 1-tonne to 49 tonnes and also on various SUVs and light vehicle platforms. Their advantages include allowing for improved efficiency and possible fuel and horsepower savings of over 5 percent over fixed fans with zero maintenance, and enabling extended engine, belt and accessory component life. They also sense heat exchanger air temperature for accurate fan engagement.

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market can be segmented into:

Radiator Fan Electric Fan Mechanical Fan

Condenser Fan

Heat/Ventilation Fan

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Engine Cooling Fan Market: Market Participants

The global market of Automotive Engine Cooling Fan s market used for various application is moderately fragmented and companies see the potential to increase the pace of the growth by the way of product launches and sales through new channels. Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Automotive Engine Cooling Fan market across the globe are:

Denso Corporation

AMETEK Inc.,

Exa Corporation

Horton Holding, Inc.

Multi-Wing America, Inc.

Valeo SA

Flexxaire Inc.

SPAL Automotive

Toshiba Electronics

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

