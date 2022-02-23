Business World Magazine Awards Dai-ichi Life as Best Insurance Brands, Japan

Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. provides life insurance and pension products services. Its operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, and Others segment. The Domestic Life Insurance segment covers domestic life insurance, and savings-type products through financial institutions that support asset formation after retirement. The Overseas Insurance segment offers life insurance in Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, India, and Thailand. The Others segment includes the other businesses of

its subsidiaries particularly asset management related businesses. The company was founded by Tsuneta Yano on September 15, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

In 2020, incidents were discovered in which some of our employees fraudulently took money from customers for many years. We deeply apologize to the affected customers, as well as to all other customers and stakeholders.

As a company, we will continue to sincerely engage with the customers who have suffered damage, and we will make company-wide efforts to prevent recurrence and restore confidence so that such incidents will not occur again.

Since our founding in 1902, we have been serving people by delivering life insurance as a lifelong partner for each and every customer. The main role of life insurance is to reduce customers’ economic concerns in the event of bereavement or illness. In fiscal 2019, the amount we paid for insurance claims and benefits amounted to 1.5 trillion yen per year, or 4.2 billion yen per day. This social mission of life insurance has not changed, and we will continue to firmly fulfill this mission.

At the same time, we believe that life insurance is not the only responsibility we must fulfill as a lifelong partner in the age of “The 100-Year Life”. The importance of being able to stay healthy and having no anxiety about money has increased over the course of a long life.

In addition, many people reaffirmed the importance of connections and bonds between people and between people and society as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. This is why we will contribute to improving the quality of life (QOL) of our customers not only by delivering protection through life insurance, but also by expanding our business into the areas of health and medical care, asset formation and succession, and by exploring new ways of enhancing connections linking people with local communities and society.

Beyond peace of mind through life insurance is the well-being of each and every customer. We are committed to contributing to the realization of the well-being of our customers and the creation of a future fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of society and local communities. This fiscal year, we have decided to adopt the new vision, “For the well-being of all, beyond peace of mind.”

In addition to face-to-face communication by 40,000 sales representatives nationwide, we will take on new challenges to deliver a variety of things that help us realize peace of mind and well-being through support utilizing a variety of mechanisms, including digital and other advanced technologies.

www.dai-ichi-life.co