Global pharyngitis market is projected to bring in US$ 1,679.0 million revenue by 2026 end. Pharyngitis market size is expected to record a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Pharyngitis commonly known as a sore throat is caused by viral or bacterial infection. The most common bacteria infecting throat is Group A streptococcus. Various clinical trials are being carried on to find the best formulation effective in treating sore throat.

There is also a focus on patients receiving medication as per the clinical needs and also meet their individual requirement. The healthcare industry across the globe is also emphasizing on appropriate diagnosis, drug selection, dosage, drug delivery route, duration of administration, proper follow-up, and correct information on possible side-effects.

Beta Lactams to Emerge as the Most-Preferred Drug Class Compared to the various drug class, beta lactams is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred drug class between 2017 and 2026. Beta lactams is projected to bring in nearly US$ 500 million revenue by 2026 end. Beta-lactams include cephalosporins and penicillins. These drugs are active against many harmful organisms. Moreover, the recent development of broad-spectrum beta-lactams antibiotics active against gram-negative organisms has increased their use.