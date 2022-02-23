Increasing Demand for Organic Dyes for Sustainable Textiles and Clothing is Driving the Textile Dyes Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Textile Dyes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Textile Dyes sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

As per a latest study by Fact.MR, revenue of the textile dyes market totaled US$ 6 Bn in 2020. The market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5% in 2021. Future projections indicate that sales of textile dyes are expected to top US$ 8 Bn by 2031-end, increasing at a CAGR of over 6%.

Sales of direct textile dyes are expected to incline at the fastest rate amongst all, with their valuation anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2031.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Textile Dyes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Textile Dyes Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Textile Dyes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Textile Dyes

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Textile Dyes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Textile Dyes Market.

Key Market Segments Covered Dye Type Disperse Textile Dyes Reactive Textile Dyes Direct Textile Dyes Acid Textile Dyes Vat Textile Dyes Basic Textile Dyes Other Textile Dyes

Fiber Cotton Textile Dyes Viscose Textile Dyes Wool Textile Dyes Nylon Textile Dyes Polyester Textile Dyes Acrylic Textile Dyes Other Fiber Textile Dyes

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia India Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia Rest of Oceania Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape Prominent textile dye manufacturers rely on numerous expansion strategies, ranging from innovative product launches to outright or partial mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and capacity expansion. In June 2021, Archroma launched the Color Atlas by its Polyester Library, comprising of 1,440 colors for sportswear, athleisure, swimwear, children's clothing, shoes, fashion and home textiles. The atlas permits professionals to quickly compose the palates they need.

, Archroma launched the Color Atlas by its Polyester Library, comprising of colors for sportswear, athleisure, swimwear, children’s clothing, shoes, fashion and home textiles. The atlas permits professionals to quickly compose the palates they need. In January 2020, Huntsman International announced the formation of NaviColor, in collaboration with Xenon arc. This platform is a dedicated marketing channel to service the unique needs of select customers in the U.S textiles and apparel industry and further expand customer base. Key Takeaways from Market Study Demand for direct textile dyes to remain high, reaching over US$ 2 billion by 2031

Reactive textile dyes to experience fastest growth at approximately 7% CAGR until 2031

Dyes for viscose fibers are expected to incline at a CAGR of around 6%

Polyester textile dyes to expand impressively, registering a CAGR of around 7%

The U.S. likely to register heightened textile dye sales, reaching almost US$ 700 million in 2021

India, South Korea, and Australia to collectively reach slightly over US$ 600 million by 2031

China to generate over US$ 2 billion in revenue across the textile dyes landscape

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Textile Dyes Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Textile Dyes market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Textile Dyes market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Textile Dyes Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Textile Dyes Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Textile Dyes Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Textile Dyes Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Textile Dyes: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Textile Dyes sales.

More Valuable Insights on Textile Dyes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Textile Dyes, Sales and Demand of Textile Dyes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

