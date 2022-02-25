Almond Butter Market is Set to Witness an Uptick during 2022 to 2031

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the almond butter market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period. With the continuously growing need for clean-label and plant-based products from the globe’s increasing population, almond butter has become an increasingly popular spread, smoothie booster, snack and sauce thickener. Hence, embracing a healthy lifestyle around the world is further accelerating the global market for almond butter.

Growing Demand for Almond Butter as Creative Chocolate Development is Up Surging the Global Market

Nowadays, consumers are inclined to look for chocolate indulgences made in a sustainable manner. Moreover, with consumers changing consumption patterns to more bite-sized or on-the-go snacking has, replaced sitting down to traditional meals.

Additionally, almond butter’s indulgent and creamy texture is an opportunity for introducing both plant-based and crave able bona fides to chocolate snacks. This proposes that almond butter could remain to be an improved acceptance and use by chocolate consumers.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Almond Butter Market

In terms of sales, the North American market is projected to take the lead in the global target market. With increased consumption of healthy foods by U.S. consumers, nearly 20% of the consumers are inclined towards on-pack claims like “made with real ingredients” while buying food or beverage products.

The application of almond butter in snacking has improved vividly over the years is anticipated to fuel revenue progression of the almond butter market.

Almond Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing almond butter market are as follows- Prana

Barney Butter

Solstice Canyon

Maranatha

Premier Organics

Futter’s Nut Butters

Zinke Orchards

Once Again Nut Butters

California Almonds

Cachhe Creek Foods

Nuts’n MoreJustin’s

Sokol & Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dakini Health Foods

Edennuts

