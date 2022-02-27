Luminary Software – A white label web development company specializing in popular website platforms including WordPress and PHP

Miami, FL, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — As web design and development technologies continue to evolve, the companies in this industry are also understanding why it is worthwhile to outsource web development. And Luminary Software – an experienced digital marketing agency providing white label solutions is well-placed to handle the requirements of such organizations.

Offering white label website development solutions Luminary Software works on a variety of platforms including WordPress, Magento, PHP, OpenCart, and WooCommerce. With experience and expertise in such diverse content management systems and website building technologies it enables partner digital marketing agencies to build strategic marketing and e-commerce portals for their clients.

In creating white label websites and also the web development works for its non-agency clients, Luminary Software takes special care to add the best of functionalities and security features in the platforms. The idea is to give end users a smooth browsing experience on any device and ensure end-to-end encryption for the information they entrust to a business.

By using platforms such as WordPress and WooCommerce Luminary Software also makes it simple for its clients to update content and product data whenever required.

For the digital marketing companies that are too busy to manage frequent content updating work by themselves, Luminary Software is ready to provide a dedicated service in this field too. As a white label development agency it makes online marketing operations simple for companies that are new in the industry or cannot afford to hire in-house specialists for the jobs.

Luminary Software also delivers white label SEO services at competitive rates. Such solutions are beneficial for organizations that want to stay in sync with the transforming world of search engines and keep their customers’ websites consistently in top search results.

All white label activities are handled under clear terms and conditions mentioned in an end-to-end SLA that is drafted to give tailored benefits to digital marketing companies. By delegating their tasks to specialists at Luminary Software such organizations also get more time to focus on their customer acquisition initiatives.

Clients who use Luminary Software’s white label solutions have appreciated its services. One of them says, “Getting a WordPress website for a client developed by Luminary Software team was a great decision that worked favorably in my and my client’s interests. The platform has been built flawlessly and I also plan to outsource its SEO campaign to them to derive the best returns from this investment.”

About Luminary Software

Luminary Software is an established online marketing company offering a range of digital marketing solutions across industries. With in-depth knowledge of website design and development, search engine optimization and social media optimization technologies, it builds portals that are easy to navigate and convey unique brand image.

The company helps its clients to capitalize upon digital transformation with an innovative approach to graphic design and SEO content management. It keeps up with changing search engine algorithms to ensure the best rankings for customers’ websites. Working for businesses of all sizes including startups, Luminary Software tailors its services to their actual needs and helps them achieve measurable returns on web marketing.

Contact

Head Office: 66 West Flagler Street, Suite 900- #5062, Miami, FL 33130

sales@luminarysoftware.us

+ 1 877- 760- 8367

Website: https://www.luminarysoftware.us/

###

John@123654