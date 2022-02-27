Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Education is the essential key resource for changing the world. Why do we say education is a powerful tool or weapon for social change? why education is related to weapons?. Richard Maize is a well-known philanthropist of Los Angeles. Richard maize is always faithful in investing in youth, especially in education. Richard Maize has said that Success is not permanent, failure is the path, but most essential is courage and time that continue counts you and give the best outcomes to you.

Richard maize said that every second is crucial for you. Because educating yourself take time but it gives the best resource or success in life. You can generate a good knowledge plus a large number of in enhancing the skills. Education develops the power of reasoning and judgment. Education gives the power to think and gain the understanding level and keeps aware about the society and affairs.

Richard maize shares that’s due to the education we come up with in clarity of thoughts. It helps people to think clearly and creatively on issues or various things in society. When we are educated we get some confidence and ability to the work also we generate self-esteem. Education is the key aspect of personal growth. It generates experiences and generates a good academic career for all needy people.

Conclusion

Richard Maize shared the value of education directly proportionate to the growth and success of the society and country. Education cultivates us into mature, capable, for planning future. Education is the support system for talented who want to excel in life. So, above Richard Maize has shared the views on education importance and the role of the education plus impact on it.