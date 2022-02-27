Here’s Why Stand Up Paddle Boarding Is The Next Big Thing In Fitness

London, UK, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — If you search “How to get fit” on Google, the search engine will provide you with over 4.4 billion results. Somewhere along the long list of recommended tips is trying a watersport called stand-up paddle boarding or SUP. And if you visit a surf shop Cornwall, you’ll witness first-hand how more and more people in this county (and beyond) are enticed to check this fitness activity out.

Here’s why SUP is the next big thing in fitness.

What is SUP

In SUP, you stand on a surfing board and navigate through waters using a paddle. It’s one of the most popular watersports in the UK, thanks to it being easy to learn.

Depending on your level of expertise, you can perform this activity on calm lakes and rivers or get that refreshing thrill by SUP-ing your way through open waves.

It’s a fairly safe watersport given that you got the right gear (make sure to buy it from a credible surf shop Cornwall) and you’ve properly checked your route and the weather conditions.

The Health and Fitness Benefits It Offers

With its list of awesome health benefits, SUP has created a buzz among many fitness enthusiasts. Here are some fitness perks you can enjoy while you get closer to nature and appreciate the waters better.

It helps you burn fat. If you ask people why they engage in fitness activities, it’s mostly because they want to shed off unwanted body fat. According to research, even a leisurely SUP pace can help you burn up to 430 calories. If you race with other SUP buddies, you can burn over 1,100 calories in an hour.

It provides low-impact cardiovascular benefits. Running and jumping rope are two of the most popular cardiovascular activities. However, they aren’t considered low-impact workouts — they can really get you exhausted. With SUP and other watersports like canoeing, you can increase your heart rate as if you’ve been doing a moderate activity.

It strengthens your core. When you’re keeping your momentum while on the water, you engage your core muscles. It’s not just your arms, like what the common misconception is. If you want to slim down and tone your abs, this is the watersport you should try.

It promotes a better sense of balance. SUP is not just beneficial for your core. It’s good for your overall balance because when you do this activity, you’re using the stabilising muscles present in your feet, legs, back, and arms.

It’s good for your mental health. According to the pscyhology of colours, blue is naturally calming. With SUP, you’ll get to view lots of blue hues — from the water to the sky itself. Plus, this watersport also lets you mingle and forge meaningful connections with fellow paddle boarders.

Get The Best SUP Gear Only At Mad Water Sports

Mad Water Sports is one of UK’s leading suppliers of surfing and SUP products and accessories. Their wide range of top-quality products caters to various budget ranges and levels of watersport expertise.

If you’re just new to SUP or you’re already a veteran paddle boarder, they are the shop to visit. They’re already in the business for two decades now and have long been advocates of sustainability in the surfing and SUP sector.

To learn more about the surf shop Cornwall, visit https://madwatersports.co.uk. You can call them on 01208 814 222 or email them at enquiries@madwatersports.co.uk.