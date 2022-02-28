Xebra – Unified SaaS Business Suite for B2B MSMEs

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a vital role in developing the Indian economy. However, MSMEs face their share of problems, the most prominent being lack of a consolidated view of your business performance, no accurate data interpretation to unlock growth, and the hassle of handling multiple softwares to run their business.

After facing several hardships with tracking and interpreting his business financials, we launched a biz-financial suite called Xebra. Finally, we knew the time was right for a unified financial and accounting solution.

Xebra (https://www.xebra.in/) was created for small businesses and start-up founders. The business intelligence section in Xebra will help the founder even if they aren’t from an accounting background. It allows entrepreneurs to unlock growth opportunities at every stage of their business journey. It also has built-in automation. As an example, you simply need to create an invoice or record payment against it, and Xebra will automatically update your bank statement, carry out tax calculation and auto-update your general ledgers, trial balance, Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet

The best part is that it is completely ‘Indian-ised’ to suit your billing processes with clients, account receivables &, more importantly, TDS & GST compliance. You can carry out the latest government of India mandated e-invoicing for your company. Xebra offers a variety of highly affordable subscription packages and MSME friendly (https://www.xebra.in/pricing/).

On successful completion of one year, Nimesh Shah, Founder of Xebra, commented, “The idea of making Xebra was to act as a partner, e.g. Have pre-set graphs with explanation to ensure that founders without a finance background can also easily understand. We are on a mission to instil financial discipline & improve financial well-being right from the early stage. Xebra was born from my desire to make biz- finance software’s easily accessible, automated and most importantly 100% unified – to every small business founder who is interested in this new-age technology.”

About Xebra:

Xebra (https://www.xebra.in/) is a fully integrated and unified Analytical, Financial & Banking platform that gives an instant, accurate and comprehensive view of the entire business performance. It is an all in one application that merges business insights, invoicing, purchase, expense, asset, inventory, payroll, HRMS, tax, Neobank, doc locker and accounting, all into one application, making it easy to navigate and extremely user friendly. It now has a Pan-India presence in; Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru.

