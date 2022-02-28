University of Essex launches Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India worth up to £5,000

Essex, UK, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — University of Essex, one of the UK’s leading research-focused universities, today announced its Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India, with scholarships worth up to £5,000 for Indian students looking to study for a Master’s degree in the UK. The Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship is available across all courses and departments, except East 15 Acting School. The scholarship is available for the University of Essex’s September 2022 and January 2023 intakes.

Indian students, who took their undergraduate degree overseas or in the UK and are self-funding their postgraduate studies, could be eligible under the scholarship programme. The scholarship, worth up to £5,000, or approximately Rs. 5 lakh, is paid as a discount on the tuition fee.

The scholarship awards are made based on academic merit. Applicants need to submit a complete application along with a detailed statement of purpose, relevant academic or work references along with valid English Language test results to be eligible for the award. Applicants do not have to make an additional application for the academic excellence scholarship, and applications for relevant courses will automatically be considered.

The scholarship is awarded as a partial tuition fee waiver and is available for students on postgraduate taught Masters courses. Eligible courses are those which are full-time taught Masters courses leading to MA, MSc, LLM and MRes degrees.

Sandeep Sharma, Regional Director for South Asia at the University of Essex, said: “We’re seeing very high levels of interest from Indian students wanting to study at the University of Essex. They are attracted by our academic reputation across a number of fields and the campus-based educational experience we can offer as one of the most international universities in the world. Our Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship gives talented Indian students support to pursue their educational aspirations at Essex.

“We continue to see strong demand in traditional areas such as business, computing and engineering programs. We are also seeing a growing interest towards specialist areas such as psychology, biological science and biotechnology, data analytics and other subjects for which Essex is very well ranked in the UK.

“In addition, the UK Government’s Graduate Route is proving incredibly attractive and very popular with Indian students as it provides an opportunity for Indian students who have been awarded postgraduate degrees to stay in the UK and work, or look for work, at any skill level for two years, or three years for doctoral students.”

To see the full details, go to: https://www.essex.ac.uk/scholarships/academic-excellence-international-masters-scholarship

About University of Essex:

Founded in 1964, University of Essex is one of the UK’s leading universities, which has grown from 122 students in the first year to 17,000+ now. The University maintains three campuses at Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Essex has three faculties which lead on delivering excellence in teaching and research: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Social Sciences. It has close to 1,000 active researchers and 17,000 students from over 140 countries with an alumni strength in excess of 100,000. It was named University of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards 2018 and in the top 25 for research quality in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide2 2022

