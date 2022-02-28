Moving to Canada to study? Here’s What All You Need to know.

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Canada is one of the most popular and student-friendly countries. It is home to 21 of the top 500 universities across the globe and provides supreme career opportunities to international students in varied domains. If you also aspire to pursue your higher education in Canada, then prepare well and pay attention to the pivotal aspects illuminated in this blog.

We here at Oxcee, enlist some key considerations that would be of great help to you to keep in check before you plan to devote your upcoming years to study in Canada.

An affordable country

Compared to other competitive countries, Canada is an affordable country with cheaper tuition fees for undergraduate courses, i.e., around Ṩ12000- Ṩ18000 per year, and accommodation costs around Ṩ400- Ṩ1500 per month.

Two official languages

Canada has two official languages- English and French. Although most of the Francophone people live in the province of Quebec, you will experience the usage of French throughout the country. If you plan to pursue your education in Quebec, then encompass good French language skills besides English.

The Weather

Canada has cold weather during most of the months. Prepare well with your woolen stuff, waterproof winter boots, and warm jackets to adapt well to the ambiance. Also, explore ways to navigate through the snow as winter will delay some transportation services.

An abode to top international universities

Ranking 3rd globally in international student attraction and habitat of some of the largest and internationally diverse universities, with around 6,42,000 international students in 2019 and prestigious alumni across the globe, Canada proudly offers several under-graduate and post-graduate programs. It boasts of its prime international universities– University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia (UBC), etc., and many more. Most of the universities are publicly funded and accredited to ensure you receive the best education with assured job placements.

Student visa and other documents

A Canada study visa is required if you desire to pursue a course for over six months. It will be your Canadian study permit for the entire duration of your stay. You must additionally provide a temporary residence permit (depending on your nationality), proof of identity, proof of acceptance from your university or educational institute in Canada, proof of your financial support- your ability to pay the tuition fees, living expenses, and return ticket fare to your home country. Also, you need to provide documents that satisfy the requisite health criteria and study abroad travel insurance.

Scholarships and funding

There are many fellowships available for international students to study in Canada. These include:

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarships : This scholarship program funded by the University of Toronto recognizes international students who exhibit exceptional excellence in academics or creativity and are leaders of their schools. It covers the entire tuition fees and extends residential support for four years.

: This scholarship program funded by the University of Toronto recognizes international students who exhibit exceptional excellence in academics or creativity and are leaders of their schools. It covers the entire tuition fees and extends residential support for four years. Humber College International Entrance Scholarships: This program provides full and partial financial aid in tuition fees to international students who start their classes in September and January every year.

This program provides full and partial financial aid in tuition fees to international students who start their classes in September and January every year. York University International Student Scholarship Program: International students with remarkable academic records and enrolled in York University are eligible for a four-year funding program with a scholarship amount of 50,000-60,000 per year.

International students with remarkable academic records and enrolled in York University are eligible for a four-year funding program with a scholarship amount of 50,000-60,000 per year. The University of British Columbia Scholarships for International Students: This program devotes around 10 million annually to awards, scholarships, and financial help to foreign undergraduates.

Working while studying

International students can enjoy the perks of working and earning while studying in Canada. A full-time student with a valid study permit can work part-time during semesters, on or off-campus, for about 20 hours per week, and full-time during semester breaks. However, if a student is availing some funding for his studies in Canada, then 10 hours per week work regimen is allowed during term time.

High acceptance rate

The acceptance rate is high in Canadian universities with pretty easy entry requirements, such as a high school diploma for a wide range of courses. However, an undergraduate degree from Canada, proficient English-speaking skills, and active participation in co-curricular activities are required for medicine and law programs.

