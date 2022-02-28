CD Bioparticles Launches Ficolls to Support Bio-research

Shirley, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of Ficolls to support drug delivery research, such as the Ficoll Amino, 300 NH2/polymer, the Ficoll Amino, 150 NH2/polymer, and the Ficoll Amino, 100 NH2/polymer.

Ficoll is an uncharged sucrose polymer that is widely used to stabilize cells and separate nuclei and organelles. As a T-cell independent carrier (TI carrier), coupling Ficoll with haptens has been shown to produce robust antigen-specific primary immune memory. In combination with CD Bioparticles’ various biodegradable polymers products with customized delivery strategies, precise designs and modifications of drugs or drug-contained cargos, CD Bioparticles now offers Ficolls to support scientific research. This new release will assist CD Bioparticles to partner with customers to make more breakthroughs in science study.

“By expanding our commercial offering, CD Bioparticles will be able to efficiently provide researchers with more biodegradable polymers, while furthering our mission to enable customers to make more achievements in drug delivery field. CD Bioparticles will continue to offer advanced technical platforms to support researchers to achieve reliable results.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

As an drug delivery company, CD Bioparticles has offered various biodegradable polymers and is still expanding its portfolio to help researchers solve many tedious problems faced in the research process, such as limited options for the bio-conjugation between macromolecules and biomolecules, unpredictable or uncontrollable degradation rate of the drug-loading cargo, uncontrollable drug delivery profile, tedious chemical synthesis and purifications, and unpredictable degradation rate of the drug-loading cargo and limited options for material solidification, which limits the choice of the materials for additive manufacturing precision medicine.

“We are pleased to introduce such new polymers to the life science industry, showing our commitment to develop innovative solutions that improve researchers’ outcomes. We’ll make efforts for unparalleled product consistency and quality and look forward to building an success as part of the science community,” added Dr. Robin J. Watts.

For other details on Ficolls or more information about biodegradable polymers, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company which provides customized solutions for developing and producing new, biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in a range of formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes, PEGylated liposomes for drug delivery to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for enhanced drug delivery. It provides contract services of drug delivery formulation developments for basic research, formulation feasibility studies, process development and scale-up, formulation characterization, analytical and nonclinical services.