Candidate from the Mother Lode Announces Run for State Senate District 4

Marie Alvarado-Gil launches her campaign from Amador County and she launches from State Senate District 4

California, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Local resident and public school administrator Marie Alvarado-Gil is seeking election on June 7th to fill an open seat in the new Senate District 4.

“I believe in servant leadership. I am running for State Senate with a simple plan; listen and then lead.” said Alvarado-Gil.

District 4 is a 13-county area that covers the rural and mountainous region of the eastern boundaries of the state. The geographic area runs from Lake Tahoe in the north and down to Inyo County in the southeast. The majority of registered voters are from Stanislaus County in the west.

“My approach to public service is based on facts, logic and reason – good old fashioned common sense mainly.”, said Alvarado-Gil.

Marie Alvarado-Gil lives in Jackson and is a registered Democrat.

The community of Zinfandel Ridge in Plymouth, CA will be holding a meet and greet at the neighborhood park with the candidate on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:30pm.

“It is a privilege to serve in public office. I am fighting hard to earn every vote no matter the political party.”, said Alvarado-Gil.

About Marie Alvarado-Gil