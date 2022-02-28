Is MBBS Abroad in 2022 worth for Indian students

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s world, a lot of profession choices are available to people to select and pursued. But a more number of students are showing interest in the medical course. When it comes to the medical profession a lot of people are going to study MBBS.

Why choose MBBS abroad?

Medicine is not an easy profession, still many people are dreaming to study MBBS as it is one of the noble and prestigious courses. But very few of them are getting this opportunity to study in Government College in India with a lower fee structure. Students who are scoring high marks in entrance exam NEET UG for MBBS with high scores can able to join and study MBBS in government college or some students who can afford high fees in Indian private college. Otherwise, it is nearly impossible for many students in India.

Not every student can able to score and get a high level of marks because of various reasons, but they have their dream to do MBBS. Those students get admission in the private MBBS universities with higher fee structures. People who are not able to pay this high fee are losing their dream of MBBS and choosing another profession with no other option left. For such students MBBS abroad at low fees in countries like Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and Kazakhstan etc. is best option to complete their dream.

Is MBBS abroad unique?

When you think studying medicine abroad will cost high expense for the students than studying in India? Then that is not the case, the fee structure for studying MBBS is absolutely lower in these countries when compared to private colleges in India.

When you study MBBS in Ukraine or any other country abroad, you will able to get the world renowned medical degree. MBBS abroad offers multiple facilities for the students who are showing interest to study MBBS from foreign countries of the globe.

What are the advantages of it?

Let’s see what the benefits of MBBS abroad are for Indian students

Students don’t need to pay high tuition fee for MBBS; the tuition fee for the year can pay in the installments in most universities.

A lot of colleges in various countries do not ask for donation fees apart from the tuition fee. The admission will be done without any kind of extra charges like capitation fees or donation.

Most medical colleges abroad are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and NMC with other international organization.

The instructions medium is English for international students in most medical universities abroad, so that everyone can able to understand easily.

Students can practice in India after qualifying screening test or can go for PG in India and other countries like USA/UK by qualifying their eligibility criteria.

