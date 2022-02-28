Long Term Vacation Rentals in North Padre Island

North Padre Island, TX, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Long term vacation rentals offer an enriching vacation experience at exotic & beautiful locations wherein accommodation is to be leased for a longer span of time. The Rental Management Company provides supreme quality rental units with various amenities in North Padre Island.

About the Organization

Formed in 1988, The Rental Management Company has been providing multitudinous range of property management services including Long Term Management, Vacation/Corporate Rental Management, Apartment Community Management, Homeowner Association Management, Sales, Construction Management, Capital Reserve Studies and Property Tax Protest. They have extended their services in the regions of North Padre Island, Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and surrounding areas. TRMC, Inc. have been rendering vacation rental services to ensure a seamless & comfortable stay.

Features of 2 Story Property: 13913 DASMARINAS DR., CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78418 – https://www.rentalmgmt.com/listings/detail/d610a24f-462e-43a2-8328-9b92f2c6e67d

3 beds with 2.5 baths.

Area: 2,060 sqft.

Magnificent water views of Padre Island.

Deck off the living room.

Private balcony off master bedroom.

Car garage.

Modern kitchen with granite countertops.

Stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave, wall oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, glass top and stove.

Irrigation system.

Separate tub and shower in master bath.

Wired for home security.

Plenty of storage support.

Ceiling fans.

Fireplace.

Bonus Loft.

All bedrooms located upstairs.



Pet Policy

Cats & dogs not allowed.



Other Services

Resident Forms.

Resident Q&A.

Secured online resident portal.



Terms

Rent: $2,950

Admin Fee: $100

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2,850

To avail services their services, you can visit them at 14613, South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418. For a visual experience, you can browse through the pictures of the vacation rental property available at https://www.rentalmgmt.com. Drop in your queries via contact form available at their website or call them at (361)949-9050.