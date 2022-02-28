Demand For Housekeeping Staff On The Rise In 2022

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subsist, the need for frequent sanitization at offices and homes has led to a rise in demand for housekeeping staff.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subsist, there has been a steady need for sanitization and cleaning services across all trades and fields. This has led to a growing demand for housekeeping staff as they have become an even more integral part of running businesses and households at these perilous times. With both offices and homes needing to be sanitized on a frequent basis to reduce the spread of infection, entities have had to onboard more staff to stay on par with the protocol laid out by health authorities for public health and safety.

Experts at Platform Dubai share that “ever since offices have opened up their spaces for employees to begin work on-site, the need for refined sanitization measures has been a constant necessity. From common areas of use to individual desks and cubicles, each site has to be cleaned multiple times a day as more individuals are moving back into offices. Keeping in mind the increasing workloads of the housekeeping crew, companies and individuals are expanding their institutional and residential housekeeping teams respectively.”

Housekeeping services go further than cleaning to include any maintenance, providing tea coffee service and also keeping the office or home environment always aesthetically pleasing. This not only assists employees to stay more productive but also helps maintain the brand image of an enterprise for incoming clients and customers who might be interested in the offered services. Professional maids also can render aid to clients by learning particular techniques and methods that can help supply services that are aligned with the customer’s needs and satisfaction and truly complement their daily routine without causing any hindrances.

Platform Dubai notes that with the new changes brought forward by the Ministry of Labor in Dubai to employments contracts, clients can select more flexible terms that meet their specific requirements. “Housekeeping staff along with professional maids, office boys, security personnel and other integral members of the maintenance crew can now be employed under temporary or permanent contracts. Depending on the setting and duration of the service in need, the contract can be created to specify in-house, full-time or part-time.”

With these new accommodative terms, employers are keener to recruit more members onto their housekeeping team that will certainly keep the demand for these staff high throughout 2022. Furthermore, as the trend continues, a steady rise is also expected in the upcoming years till a new normal has been firmly established. At Platform Dubai, your enterprise can outsource full-time maids and housekeeping services that truly cater to your business needs and provide a perfect platform for your firm’s optimal success and growth.

About Platform Dubai: Platform Dubai offers superior manpower solutions that satisfy an entity’s labour support needs in an efficient and meticulous manner. From entertainment, hospitality, recreational, stewarding, housekeeping, valet to security services, the professionally trained and licensed staff from Platform Dubai go beyond to provide services that meet each client’s specific expectations and standards eminently.