Know More About The UAE’s New Labour Law

“The new UAE labour laws are set to attract global talents as they offer greater flexibility and security benefits to employees and employers alike.“

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — As part of the UAE’s drive to make the country a hospitable and attractive destination for talents across the globe, the government has introduced new updates to the Labour Laws that provide recruits and companies with increased flexibility and security benefits. All changes being introduced can be implemented immediately for companies looking to create new agreements with an ultimate deadline of February 2, 2023, to make the modifications effective.

One of the most major changes to the law is the transition from unlimited contracts to limited ones where each employee in the UAE will be subjected to contracts that last for a maximum of three years after which they can be renewed multiple times if agreeable to both parties. A particularly attractive aspect to expats and nationals alike as highlighted by Platform Dubai includes “women are legally expected to be paid the same as men for a job role that holds the same amount of responsibilities or the same value. This is a part of the non-discrimination provision that ensures candidates are hired irrespective of their gender, colour, race, religion, nationality and disability if present.”

Starting February next year, employees who choose to resign from their respective enterprises will also be unable to apply for a job with competitors in the same field for a maximum of two years. This is given that their employment contract includes the particularities of the date, place, and type of work that the individual will be prohibited from engaging in. Besides this, workers can benefit from a minimum wage that will be set up and detailed in the Executive Regulation section of the law.

The team of experts at Platform Dubai, the best job consultancy in Dubai shared that many potential recruits were intrigued with the prospects of having a part-time job while also holding a full-time position as per the new laws. They further explained “Employees only need to keep in mind that they do not exceed a total of 144 hours over the course of 3 weeks in order to avoid burnout and retain optimal wellbeing. Furthermore, workers can avail gratuity earlier than the previously expected minimum one year of service requirement in line with new schemes that will be introduced soon.”

Other changes besides the aforementioned include tweaks in maternity and paternity leaves, employment opportunities for teenagers, exemptions from judicial fees when filing for disputes at a course, employer compensations amongst many others. To learn more about how these laws will impact your business structure and operations, take advantage of recruitment agencies such as Platform Dubai that are well versed in the details and workings of such fine print and transform the face of your enterprise today.

About Platform Dubai: Platform Dubai offers superior manpower solutions that satisfy an entity’s labour support needs in an efficient and meticulous manner. From entertainment, hospitality, recreational, stewarding, housekeeping, valet to security services, the professionally trained and licensed staff from Platform Dubai go beyond to provide services that meet each client’s specific expectations and standards eminently.