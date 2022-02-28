Cambridge, UK, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Athanasian Hall, Cambridge LTD (UK) is pleased to announce the continued research accomplishments of some of its Fellows in pure and applied mathematics.

Senior Fellow Alexander Skorobogatov is an accomplished statistician from the Russian Federation. During the current academic year, he will continue his trajectory of research in health economics and urban economics. His unique abilities lie at the intersection of advanced statistical methods and mathematical economics. Fellow Sultan Haider will continue his work in pure and applied mathematics: Integro-Differential Equations and Probability Theory, and applications in mathematical physics and pure topology. This diversity and depth of interest is rarely seen in modern mathematical practice. Fellow Dr. Tahir Ullah Khan has research interests that include Fractional Calculus; Convex Analysis; Functional Analysis; and Mean-Square Stochastic Calculus. He is currently working on the development of new advanced fractional operators and their applications in Fractional Differential Equations and Mean Square Stochastics Calculus. Fellow Dr. Muhammad Tahir will spend 2022-2023 performing fundamental research in the modeling of chemical stability – a field of increasing importance that requires competence not only in advanced mathematical analysis but also in Chemistry, Kinetics, and Chemical Physics. Junior Fellow Fidelis Musena Mukudi possesses deep expertise in classical Functional Analysis and Linear Operators and is a prime candidate for prestigious postdoctoral fellowships. His research is on unbounded Self-adjoint operators and their applications in mathematical physics for quantum mechanics.

Senior Fellow Dr. Bassem Sabra states that his “field of research is astrophysics. To be more specific, I work on active galactic nuclei (AGN). I am interested in the physics of accretion and outflows, and also in using the supermassive blackholes (SMBHs) that power the AGN phenomena as astrophysical and cosmological tools. To study accretion and outflows, I utilize multiwavelength spectroscopy (IR, optical, UV, and X-ray) and simulations, with the photoionization code CLOUDY. In my research on SMBHs as tools, I rely on investigating scaling relations between the SMBH masses and the properties of the host galaxies in order to shed light on the formation and evolution of galaxies in general. As an extension of accretion physics investigation, I am interested in investigating the possibility of AGN jets launching ultrahigh energy cosmic rays (UHECRs). As a cosmological tool, I am working on the use of quasars, a bright class of distant AGN, as standard candles to build a quasar Hubble diagram in order to probe the equation of state of dark energy. Using AGN as astrophysical and cosmological tools requires accurate masses of the SMBHs. I am investigating the use of machine learning techniques to accurately and efficiently determine the SMBH masses of large AGN samples”.

According to Dr. Jonathan Kenigson, the Dean of Research, “Fellows of Athanasian Hall are selected by merit from around the world. We have many more applicants than we can accept, and only the top candidates are granted Fellow status. This status marks its holder as a mathematician not only of technical competence but also substantial depth and originality”. Unlike most institutions of mathematical research, Dr. Kenigson states that “Fellowship is awarded to candidates who demonstrate a breadth of scientific knowledge that is uncommon in the prevailing paradigm of specialization. Athanasian Hall is a preeminent research institute devoted to the Quadrivium, in the tradition of classical education”.