Rise in application in various medical fields such as dental implants, bone implants, and kidney dialysis machines and equipment has been fuelling sales of medical ceramic products since the past decade. Despite getting battered due to the onset of COVID-19, overall market outlook remains positive for the future.

While demand for medical ceramics in X-ray tubes, hand tools, valves, femoral head implants for hip replacement, and other medical applications will become prominent over the coming years, factors such as advancements in medical devices and equipment, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare, and increasing investments by governments and various organizations in healthcare are forecast to further raise the revenue of medical ceramic product manufacturers.

As stated in a new report by Fact.MR, the global medical ceramics market is projected to ascend at close to 6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

With exponential growth in the medical sector, the adoption rate of a broad range of medical ceramics is increasing fast around the world.

