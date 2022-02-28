Global Medical Ceramics Market Is Projected To Ascend At Close To 6% CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

Rise in application in various medical fields such as dental implants, bone implants, and kidney dialysis machines and equipment has been fuelling sales of medical ceramic products since the past decade. Despite getting battered due to the onset of COVID-19, overall market outlook remains positive for the future.

While demand for medical ceramics in X-ray tubes, hand tools, valves, femoral head implants for hip replacement, and other medical applications will become prominent over the coming years, factors such as advancements in medical devices and equipment, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare, and increasing investments by governments and various organizations in healthcare are forecast to further raise the revenue of medical ceramic product manufacturers.

As stated in a new report by Fact.MR, the global medical ceramics market is projected to ascend at close to 6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

With exponential growth in the medical sector, the adoption rate of a broad range of medical ceramics is increasing fast around the world.

How are Advancements in Medical Sector Aiding Medical Ceramic Product Manufactures?As the medical sector is becoming more advanced, medical ceramics is gaining further momentum. Increase in governmental investments and various initiatives taken by them are further bolstering the growth of players providing medical ceramics.

For instance, the Government of the United Kingdom has committed EUR 150 million to develop new healthcare technology in the United Kingdom.

Canada has the second-largest concentration of biotech companies in the world, while its medical and biotechnology industries are highly advanced, owing to rise in expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities.

Such advancements in the medical sector are significantly aiding progress in medical ceramics, such as the advent of medical ceramic cement for joint replacement.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Providers of Medical Ceramic?While the usage of medical ceramics is well-known, there are certain factors that often work as restraints for manufactures. For instance,

  • The strength of ceramics is highly dependent on the presence of flaws, and they are often brittle in the long run, such as dental composites.
  • Despite having application in bones, joints, and hips replacement, bio-compatibility is still an issue.

However, with growing number of research & development activities, manufacturers are expected to overcome these cons and excel further in this field over the coming years.

Will Rise in Demand for Bioresorbable Medical Ceramics Bolster Market Growth?

Presently, bioresorbable materials are most sought-after by suppliers of medical ceramics. This type of medical ceramics is highly bio-compatible, reliable, and has a diverse set of applications, starting from plastic surgery to hip or joint replacement.

Other key materials that have high potential to contribute to market growth are bioinert, bioactive, and piezoceramics.

Market Segmentation by Category

  • Application
    • Dental
    • Orthopedic
    • Cardiovascular
    • Plastic Surgery
    • Other Applications
  • Type of Material
    • Bioinert
    • Bioactive
    • Bioresorbable
    • Piezoceramics
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania

Key Companies Profiled 

  • 3M Company
  • CeramTec GmbH
  • CoorsTek, Inc.
  • DePuy Synthes
  • H.C. Starck GmbH
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
  • NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
  • Rauschert GmbH & Co., KG
  • Straumann

