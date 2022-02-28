﻿Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market is Expected to Represent a Value of over US$ 11,500 Mn by 2031 End

250 Pages Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intrusion Detection & Protection System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market across various industries and regions.

Global intrusion detection & prevention system market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 11,500 Mn by the end of 2026. Intrusion Detection & protection system market value to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intrusion Detection & Protection System market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intrusion Detection & Protection System

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intrusion Detection & Protection System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Deployment Type
  • On Premise
  • SaaS
End User
  • Large Enterprise
  • Small & Medium Enterprise
Application
  • Network Based IDS System
  • Hybrid Based IDS System
  • Host Based IDS System
Industry
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global intrusion detection & prevention system market include

  • IBM
  • Cisco Systems
  • Symantec Corporation
  • McAfee
  • CheckPoint Security Software Market
  • Trend Micro
  • Juniper Networks Inc
  • TippingPoint
  • SourceFire
  • Trustwave

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global intrusion detection & protection system market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for sharing and receiving imperative information through various networks continues to increase, organizations are looking to adopt leading technological solutions to maintain safety of the shared information. Lack of robust security of the networks allows the hackers to intrude into the networks and gain access to the sensitive and confidential information of the organizations.

Moreover, increasing instances of malware attacks through the unprotected network system has led to significant data losses for various organizations. As data theft and intrusion through networks continue to persist, organizations are increasingly focusing on adopting intrusion detection and protection solutions in their network systems.

Key Question answered in the survey of Intrusion Detection & Protection System market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Intrusion Detection & Protection System
  • Growth of Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market
  • Market Analysis of Intrusion Detection & Protection System
  • Market Insights of Intrusion Detection & Protection System
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Intrusion Detection & Protection System market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Intrusion Detection & Protection System market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Intrusion Detection & Protection System

More Valuable Insights on Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Intrusion Detection & Protection System, Sales and Demand of Intrusion Detection & Protection System, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

