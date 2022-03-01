Venous Procedure Devices Market is Projected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 3 Billion by 2031 End

250 Pages Venous Procedure Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Venous Procedure Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Venous Procedure Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The global venous procedure devices market is projected to surpass US$ 3 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 6%, with demand for chest venous procedure devices and abdomen venous procedure devices being high. Venous procedure devices have experienced notable uptake for key cardiovascular procedures, with sales of drug-eluting stents and catheters acquiring central importance.

Surgical procedures for vascular disease indication is expected to garner significant attention, providing fertile ground for market expansion. A new report by Facr.MR tracks the global sales of the venous procedure devices market in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the healthcare domain in general, and venous procedure device demand in particular.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Venous Procedure Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Venous Procedure Devices

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Venous Stents Drug-eluting Venous Stents Non-drug Eluting Venous Stents Venous Procedure Catheters Central Venous Catheters Subcutaneous (Implanted) Venous Port Catheters Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheters (PICC) Venous Procedure Guidewires Standard Venous Procedure Guidewires High Support Venous Procedure Guidewires Flexible Venous Procedure Guidewires Chronic Total Occlusion Venous Procedure Guidewires Others

Application Leg Venous Procedure Devices Chest Venous Procedure Devices Abdomen Venous Procedure Devices Arm Venous Procedure Devices

Indication Venous Procedure Devices for Vascular Diseases Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis Post-thrombotic Syndrome May-Thurner Syndrome Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae Others Venous Procedure Devices for Cancer

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

Region North America (US and Canada) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, central venous catheters to experience sharp incline amid greater effectiveness

By application, chest venous procedure devices to remain dominant, abdomen devices uptake expanding rapidly

Venous procedure devices for vascular diseases will experience robust incline through 2031

By end user, hospitals to remain primary source of venous procedure devices implanting

The U.S. to emerge as a potential growth hotspot amid increased prevalence of peripheral arterial disease

India to cement its dominance across the South Asian market

“Purpose-built venous stents offer promising growth prospects, attributed to their ability to achieve efficient arterial pulsation and mobility for treating occlusion diseases. Hence, prominent manufacturers are collaborating with medical technology consulting firms to deepen their outreach,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD), Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation and Teleflex are some prominent venous procedure devices manufacturers. Most players rely on introducing new devices post regulatory approvals across key geographies, in addition to other expansion strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships respectively.

For instance, in May 2019, Cordis, a Cardinal Health company, announced the full US launch of its RADIAL 360 portfolio, offering a complete range of products to facilitate the tranradial approach (TRA) for interventional cardiology. The portfolio consists of RAIN SheathTM Transradial Thin-Walled Introducer, RAILWAYTM Sheathless Access System and the ZEPHYR® Vascular Compression Brand among others

In April 2021, Becton Dickinson (BD) announced enrollment in its post-market studies of the WavelinQTM Arteriovenous Endovascular Fistula device which uses concomitant ulnar artery and ulnar vein in patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases, expected to enroll 280 participants through 30 days

