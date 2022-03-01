Growing Population In The Asia Pacific Provides A Large Opportunity For The Fat Free Pasta Market To Grow In The Region

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Fat Free Pasta Market its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Fat Free Pasta Market Survey Highlights and Projection:

MR analysis provides Fat Free Pasta Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Rising Trend of Continental Food to Bolster the Market

Restaurants are including a larger number of inter-continental food in their menu. With Asian, Indian, or Middle Eastern Cuisine, low fat rice becomes an essential component.

As low fat rice is a prime part of Asian as well as Middle Eastern countries cross-cultural exchange demand of low fat rice in international cuisine increased in the global market especially in European countries with dishes such as rice tart, paella, risotto, pilaf, and many more.

This trend is further fuelled as HoReCa as well as online food delivery industry is growing, enhancing penetration in the global market.

Fat Free Pasta Salad to Gravitate Population for Weight loss

Fat free pasta salad glazed with olive oil or mayonnaise-based sauce is often popular among the health-conscious population. Commercially, fat free pasta salad gained popularity and a dedicated consumer base in the 1990s, as it was readily available in the supermarket, stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Fat free pasta salad is usually paired up with cooked beans, nuts, and more vegetables and is usually served cold. Fat free pasta salad is anticipated to grow rapidly in the salad bars market in the region of Oceania, and the Asia Pacific and has steady market growth in North America and Europe.

Fat Free Pasta: Key Players

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Barilla Holding

Nestle

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc

De Cecco

Mafka

Tree House Foods Inc.ITC Limited

General Mills Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

American Italian Pasta Company

Fiori-Bruna Pasta Products

Strom Products Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co Inc.

are some of the key players of Fat Free Pasta market.

Fat Free Pasta: Market Segmentation

· Based on Source, Fat Free Pasta can be segmented as:

Whole wheat Rice Chickpea Maize Others



· Based on Type, Fat Free Pasta can be segmented as:

Spaghetti Fettuccine Penne Lasagne Ravioli Others



· Based on Nature, Fat Free Pasta can be segmented as:

Organic Conventional Gluten-free Vegan Others



· Based on Distribution Channel, Fat Free Pasta can be segmented as:

B2B B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Retail



