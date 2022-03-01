New EU and Nordic Ecolabel painting set to help the Climate

Horsens, Denmark, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Mehr ApS (https://malerfirma-horsens.dk/) is set to begin using the new and more environmentally friendly paint. To accommodate the younger generation’s needs, of playing a bigger part when it comes to the environmental debate.

Denmark is aiming to be CO2 neutral in 2030, and Mehr ApS is now entering that battle. Mehr ApS are announcing, that they will play a part in helping the environment. Because we will be using paint with the EU Ecolabel as well as the Nordic Ecolabel.

This means the paint that is used at Mehr ApS is more environmentally friendly than the regular type of paint. In other words, it ensures us that the paint is among the most environmentally friendly on the market.

As a painting company Mehr ApS needs to follow the trends, and now the big trends are about the climate changes. So being able to be a part of the solution, is great for a company like Mehr ApS.

So for the future, most of the paints used and sold by Mehr ApS, will have the EU Ecolabel as well as the Nordic Ecolabel.

MEHR ApS is a two-part company running both a painting company and a website with a physical shop as well, where you can buy Flügger paint. There atm. around 20 people working at the painting firm.