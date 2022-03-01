Innovative Variety of flavors To Drive Growth to the Household Low Fat Hummus Market

Household Low Fat Hummus Market: Market Outlook

In past few years hummus market has shown massive growth. Hummus is spread or dip made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with lemon juice, garlic, and tahini. Chickpeas, the primary ingredient of standard hummus have good amount of dietary fiber, proteins, and other nutrients which are good for the human body.

The fat content in hummus mostly come from olive oil and tahini which is about 14% of total. A moderate amount of fat is good for human body but excess of fats can lead consumers to several health issues like obesity, heart disease and other.

Moreover due to Covid-19’s association with the immune system consumers are being concerned about personal health. As a result, while purchasing any product consumers look at amount of fats and calories it has and try to consume minimum amount of fats and calories.

Due to health concern the vegan population is increasing drastically, which is increasing the demand for plant-based dip or spread and low fat hummus

Household Low Fat Hummus Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of distribution channel the low fat hummus market is segmented as: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Online Retail stores Specialty Stores Convenience Stores

On the basis of packaging, the global low fat hummus market is segmented as: Cup Bottles Jars Others

On the basis of end user, the global low fat hummus market is segmented as: HoReCa Household



Household Low Fat Hummus Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players operating their business in the low fat hummus market are

Wild garden

Lilly’s Hummus

Sabra Dipping Co

Tribe Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Churny company Inc.

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.

These Key players are investing in adapting advance technology to manufacture low fat hummus.

Household Low Fat Hummus Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominate the low fat hummus market with high consumption of low fat hummus in the region has led to the development of innovative hummus products.

Hummus is present in several Middle Eastern dishes around the globe. Asia Pacific and Middle East is one of the significant growing low fat hummus market and is expected to showcase significant growth in the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Low fat hummus market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, sales channel and applications.

