Tourism is set to elevate the economy of Ninh Thuan, Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ninh Thuan is a densely wooded, mountainous province in southeast Vietnam. It is home to a large number of Cham people, an ethnic minority that pridesitselfon itscultural traditions. By 2030, the province hopes to serve 6 million tourists, with 900,000 of them being foreigners.

The goal is to become a regional economic engine that generates 15% of the local economy. Ninh Thuan plans to concentrate on local tourism while regaining foreign markets like Russia and Eastern Europe. The authorities have asked the tourism sector to increase measures to adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beach City of Vietnam

Ninh Thuan is a long Coastal, Vietnamese beach city, one of the most beautiful destinations in the country. There are several picturesquesights to view that you should not miss. Come along with us as we explore the fantastic vacation to Long Beach.

Great Wines

Dalat wines manufactured from Ninh Thuan grapes, and wine-growing regions are among the world’s most popular tourist attractions. While the interior of NinhThuan is hot, Phan Rang’s normal summer high temperatures are lower than those of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Danang. It also helps to have a refreshing breeze every day.

How to reach?

Because NinhThuan is close to Cam Ranh Airport, you may combine your journey with Cam Ranh tourism. Take a bus to Ninh Thuan from any of the coach stations and get out at Phan Rang Coach Station. After that, you take a cab or a motorcycle taxi to one of the hotels or guest homes.

Tourists are increasingly choosing Ninh Thuan as a stopover destination. Rough seas are expected from November through March every year, providing a perfect opportunity to photograph stunning waves, sea, and moss-covered corals.

If you’d like us to organise your complete trip for you, click the link to receive a free quote for your beach vacation in South Asia. Vietnam Fast Tours is a well-known tourist company that focuses on providing the best and most relevant travel services at a low price. Our organisation assists you in travelling safely across the world.

