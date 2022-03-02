Learn the Tips to Ace Your Online Exams

Victoria, Australia, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The current situation due to coronavirus has crippled the education system. Authorities and educators had to adjust to the situation and think cleverly to continue providing education to students. The only way to conduct classes and evaluations is through online means. Online exams might seem hard for students as well as teachers because not every student is accustomed to giving exams through online mode.

You might wonder how to make academic life easier and ace online exams, especially due to the situation the entire world is going through. Not every student has expertise in online exams and taking notes, so they need extra help. You can consult with tutors and assignment experts online to understand different formats of writing and also about online exams.

Here are some valuable tips that help you master online and adapt to this way of education.

1. Check your internet speed

Whether you have summer term assessments or any other exam coming your way, you need to check the internet connection. Moreover, you need to keep an eye on the speed so that you can download and attach documents easily.

You can opt for online free websites to check the speed of your connection like Speedtest, Fast, and Centurylink. Further, you should know that 40-60 Mbps is the recommended speed for hassle-free upload and downloads

2. Familiarise yourself with the new formats

Institutions like schools, colleges and universities had to adapt to the new situation. So, they had to make certain changes in the format of exam papers so that academic integrity is maintained.

So, you have to be the responsible one and be the informed one, and practice in the new format. You need to contact your department head for more information about the format.

3. Update your timings

One of the problems students face, is timing. If you are studying in Britain, you need to note down the timing announced by LSE, and they are given by British Standard Time(BST). To ensure no confusion, you need to prepare an advanced schedule listing your assessments in your local time.

4. Participate in the ‘Practice Submissions’ conducted by departments

Institutions have many departments, and they run practice submissions for their modules where they give a sample cover sheet and ask you to submit a single document that meets the requirement asked from you.

If you take part in this, you can familiarise yourself with the entire process and improve your speed and accuracy before exams.

Remember that departments conduct this practice session for a couple of days, so you need to be well informed when they are conducting it. If you miss the deadline, consult with the department for extending it or if there will be a second practice session.

5. Check out their page for online exams guidance

One of the most important things about online exams is you have to check and follow the guide that LSE Eden Centre has created for students to be prepared for the new way of giving exams beforehand. The website contains explanations in detail about the steps and other alternative requirements.

6. Identify your learning gaps

When you practice the new format, you get to know where you are struggling. Since you have this idea, you can easily make a list of all the areas that need your attention, and you can revise those topics and improve them so that you can be prepared when you take the online exam.

7. Create a distraction-free environment

Another important part of your exam is to create a distraction-free area. The online exam only takes 45 minutes, but you can still get distracted. If this is the first time you are given an online exam, you can prepare yourself by creating a new test taking place.

8. Prepare for online exams

You need to keep all the necessary items with you like your pens, calculators and another thing. If you do not organize them, then you can lose time while searching for them. I guess you will not be happy to miss out on questions and lose your valuable time.

If you are an engineering student, you need to handle MATLAB assignments as well as prepare for your exam. You can take MATLAB assignment help since you have new online exams to prepare for.

The above-mentioned points can help you have an early preparation for your online exams.