Engagedly Expands Integration With Gusto to Provide Seamless Employee Experience

St. Louis, MO, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly, a leading provider of performance management software, is delighted to announce that they will now offer seamless integration with Gusto. Additionally, existing customers of Gusto can add Engagedly directly from the Gusto App Directory. Gusto is a cloud-based platform that helps mid-size and small companies to set up their businesses with modern payroll, benefits, and HR.

With this integration, employee accounts in Gusto will be up to date in the Engagedly application. This will provide a seamless experience and one-stop solution to users of Gusto and Engagedly.

“We are excited to partner with Gusto, a leader in the people management platform. As a partner, Gusto will help our joint clients leverage the vast power of Engagedly for employee engagement, people development, learning and performance management, and providing a seamless and holistic employee experience.” – says Sri Chellappa, President & CO-founder, Engagedly.

From the Engagedly platform, the integration can be activated with just a few clicks, allowing it to link with Gusto. Once it is active, all the employee details from Gusto will be mapped to Engagedly. This helps organizations to streamline their HR processes and reduce manual errors while syncing the data.

“Gusto exists to unlock opportunities for businesses and their employees,” said Matt Smallwood, Gusto’s Head of Product Partnerships. “Adding Engagedly’s performance management software to Gusto’s App Directory of more than 100 integrations enables us to deliver even more value through our people platform, so we can help businesses continue building great places to work where their people thrive.”

Following are the employee details which can be auto-synced as a result of Engagedly-Gusto integration: First Name, Last Name, Job Title, Work Email Address, Manager, and Employment Status(Active, Blocked).

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 200,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

