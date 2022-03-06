Port Aransas Realtors Guide About Buying a Home in 2022

Port Aransas, TX, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Buying a home can be an exciting process. However, the market in 2022 is expected to be a little more welcoming, as there won’t be as many jaw-dropping price increases. Before buying a home, Port Aransas Realty advises buyers to research the housing market. But, according to Port Aransas realtors, there will be pros and cons if you plan to enter the housing market in 2022. To learn more about what to expect from the housing market in 2022!

Rising Mortgage Rates

Although the trend toward higher interest rates is expected to continue, it may not be at the same rate. This situation, we believe, will not reduce the demand for Port Aransas homes for sale, but it may decrease activity. This is because rising mortgage interest rates can directly impact family affordability. As a result, more buyers will be encouraged to plunge into the market before interest rates rise too high.

Demand for Homes May Decline

Because there were more buyers than sellers, the housing supply was challenged in 2021. Every time you turn around in Port Aransas, you’ll see record-low inventory and record-high home prices. While the ebb and flow of housing supply and demand will continue until more inventory is available, the rise in mortgage rates may deter buyers.

Home Prices May Gradually Rise

Port Aransas home prices will continue to rise year after year, but not at the great rate of the previous year. We believe that if buyers decide to buy homes at unaffordable prices, sales volume may decrease.

Conclusion:

So, if you've decided there's no reason to put off investing in real estate, Port Aransas Realty advises you to be realistic about your expectations and budget.