Ace Cloud Hosting launches pay-per-use Public Cloud services

Posted on 2022-03-08 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Pompano Beach, FL, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), an industry leader in VDI, QuickBooks Hosting, and managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), is excited to announce the launch of their new product – Public Cloud. ACE’s Public Cloud model is a business-critical application that aims to empower organizations with cost-effective, highly flexible, and future-ready cloud solutions through a pay-as-you-go pricing model. ACH’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Service is an infinitely scalable platform leveraging cutting-edge technology- OpenStack and Ceph, which will help businesses attain superior infrastructure and high-performing data centers (spread across six countries). 

With this pilot product, ACE intends to introduce the following to help clients achieve their business objectives in the most profluent manner: 

  • Compute (CPU intensive, RAM intensive, and GPU) 
  • Network (Load balancer, Private network, public network, Virtual router, and Floating IP) 
  • Storage-as-a-Service (Block-NVME, SSD, Magnetic) and (Object-Standard, Infrequent, Glacier) 
  • Firewall-as-a-Service 
  • Database-as-a-Service 
  • RD Cal license 

“To overcome the exceptional difficulties instigated in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, ACE decided to focus its core strength on mid-market clients to accelerate their digital transformation by moving into the public cloud market. Post analyzing that the end-user spending on public cloud services jumped by about 63 percent from 2017 to 2021; ACE made inroads into the customized public cloud solutions to allow customers to focus on their core businesses while outsourcing all their infrastructure, server configurations, storage disks, processor maintenance, and technical requirements to us.” Ace Cloud Hosting Managing Director Vinay Chabra said in a statement.   

As per Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services is forecasted to grow by 21.7% to reach $482 billion by 2022. By developing a feature-rich, power-packed IaaS platform, Vinay Chabra -Managing Director of ACE, intends to establish a marketplace where enterprises can drive innovation, organizational efficiency, and business outcomes using cloud services. With a rich industry experience of providing cloud-based services, ACE is assisting enterprises in overcoming obstacles through a cost-effective, highly flexible, and on-demand model backed by a team of experienced specialists, accessible round the clock to serve its customers. 

About Ace Cloud Hosting 

Ace Cloud Hosting is a recognized cloud service provider based in Florida. Winner of G2 “High Performer” 2022 and VMware “Cloud Provider Partner” 2020, ACE has expertise in cloud services for 14+ years and has served over 6000 clients all over the world. They provide VDI solutions, QuickBooks hosting, managed DaaS, and many more to small, medium, and large enterprises. 

Address: 2637 E Atlantic Blvd #1331 Pompano Beach, FL 33062, Florida 

Call: USA: +1-855-223-4887 

         IND: +91-981-110-4802 

Website: www.acecloudhosting.com 

Email ID: solutions@acecloudhosting.com 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution