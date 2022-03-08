Ace Cloud Hosting launches pay-per-use Public Cloud services

Pompano Beach, FL, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), an industry leader in VDI, QuickBooks Hosting, and managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), is excited to announce the launch of their new product – Public Cloud. ACE’s Public Cloud model is a business-critical application that aims to empower organizations with cost-effective, highly flexible, and future-ready cloud solutions through a pay-as-you-go pricing model. ACH’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Service is an infinitely scalable platform leveraging cutting-edge technology- OpenStack and Ceph, which will help businesses attain superior infrastructure and high-performing data centers (spread across six countries).

With this pilot product, ACE intends to introduce the following to help clients achieve their business objectives in the most profluent manner:

Compute (CPU intensive, RAM intensive, and GPU)

Network (Load balancer, Private network, public network, Virtual router, and Floating IP)

Storage-as-a-Service (Block-NVME, SSD, Magnetic) and (Object-Standard, Infrequent, Glacier)

Firewall-as-a-Service

Database-as-a-Service

RD Cal license

“To overcome the exceptional difficulties instigated in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, ACE decided to focus its core strength on mid-market clients to accelerate their digital transformation by moving into the public cloud market. Post analyzing that the end-user spending on public cloud services jumped by about 63 percent from 2017 to 2021; ACE made inroads into the customized public cloud solutions to allow customers to focus on their core businesses while outsourcing all their infrastructure, server configurations, storage disks, processor maintenance, and technical requirements to us.” Ace Cloud Hosting Managing Director Vinay Chabra said in a statement.

As per Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services is forecasted to grow by 21.7% to reach $482 billion by 2022. By developing a feature-rich, power-packed IaaS platform, Vinay Chabra -Managing Director of ACE, intends to establish a marketplace where enterprises can drive innovation, organizational efficiency, and business outcomes using cloud services. With a rich industry experience of providing cloud-based services, ACE is assisting enterprises in overcoming obstacles through a cost-effective, highly flexible, and on-demand model backed by a team of experienced specialists, accessible round the clock to serve its customers.

About Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting is a recognized cloud service provider based in Florida. Winner of G2 “High Performer” 2022 and VMware “Cloud Provider Partner” 2020, ACE has expertise in cloud services for 14+ years and has served over 6000 clients all over the world. They provide VDI solutions, QuickBooks hosting, managed DaaS, and many more to small, medium, and large enterprises.

Address: 2637 E Atlantic Blvd #1331 Pompano Beach, FL 33062, Florida

Call: USA: +1-855-223-4887

IND: +91-981-110-4802

Website: www.acecloudhosting.com

Email ID: solutions@acecloudhosting.com