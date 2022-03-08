Vienna, Austria, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The 34th World Conference on Cardiology and Heart Diseases is to be held on July 18-19, 2022 Vienna, Austria with a theme of ‘Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Cardiology Care’.

Conference Series LLC LTD holds CARDIOLOGY CONGRESS 2022. Looking ahead to the progress of heart condition and Heart Diseases Research. Cardiology Conference offers exceptional sessions, presentations for all levels of educational and networking opportunities with leaders within the field. One amongst the most features of this scientific symposium or the cardiology conferences is that they cover a broad spectrum of subspecialties. The Poster sessions are packed with the most recent emerging cardiovascular research, initiatives and therefore the interactive lunch workshops, which we confirm, that happens takes breakout sessions to the subsequent level.

With the support of 2021 Cardiology Committee Members, we’ve got scheduled our “34th World Congress on Cardiology & Heart Diseases” during July 18-19, 2022 at Vienna, Austria round the theme ‘Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Cardiology Care”. The 34th World Congress on Cardiology & Heart Diseases is targeted to the international Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiovascular community yet because the other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary Heart Care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a large kind of topics affecting heart and people laid low with heart diseases round the globe. 34th World Congress on Cardiology & Heart Diseases exists to advance the science and art of medication and surgery associated with the care of the center. 34th World Congress on Cardiology & Heart Diseases works with many other organizations to realize its aims of supporting patients and improving standards.