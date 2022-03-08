The Abbey Lincoln Tribute performed by Sky Covington – March 27 at Tangent Gallery

DETROIT, USA , 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Preservation of Jazz – Out of the Mouth of Jazz Music Series honors a contemporary jazz singer, composer, actress, and civil rights activist in The Tribute to Abbey Lincoln by Sky Covington at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Ballroom on March 27 for an early show at 3p. A woman to be celebrated, known for her poetic, straight-forward compositions, Abbey Lincoln gave the world six decades of incredible jazz music and Unlimited Sky Productions is extremely delighted to be presenting this tribute for the second time. Tickets are priced at $25 available online at EventBrite. Tangent Gallery & Hastings Ballroom is located at 715 Milwaukee, Detroit, MI 48221 with general admission cabaret seating. Make it a Sunday Fun Day and check out The Tribute to Abbey Lincoln by Sky Covington, March 27 at 3p.

MORE ON ABBEY LINCOLN:

Abbey Lincoln, born Anna Marie Wooldridge (8/6/1930 – 8/14/2010) was raised in rural Michigan but eventually gravitated to New York City. She performed under the name Gaby Wooldridge for a short time, then Gaby Lee, before becoming Abbey Lincoln. In 1957 she recorded “That’s Him” with Max Roach. They eventually married and divorced. She appeared in several movies including “For Love of Ivy” (1968) with Sidney Poitier. A civil rights activist, known for burning a Marilyn Monroe dress in a protest for Women’s Rights, Lincoln learned early in her career that she had to take a stand and be a voice for her generation and those to come. It is reflected in her work as well as her life.

Over six decades she was a prolific creator and interesting, her most commercially viable work came, when at age 60, she signed a 10-album contract with Jean-Philippe Allard, a producer with Gitanes, Verve’s French subsidiary in 1990. “You Gotta Pay the Band,” recorded with Stan Getz, remains a chart-topping favorite, with a close second being the rebuke of black culture profiteers, “Devil’s Got Your Tongue.”

Having a catalog of over 40 albums makes it a challenge to narrow down material but Covington will perform early songs such as “Afro-Blue” off her first album in 1954, to “Throw It Away” written in 1995 and into the new century with “Windmills of Your Mind” (2000).