Crescent City Auction Gallery will hold An Important Spring Estates Auction, March 18th and 19th

New Orleans, LA, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — An oil on board folk art painting by Clementine Hunter, magnificent 19th century clocks and clock sets, a portrait painting attributed to Sir William Beechey and another after Guido Reni, and dazzling estate jewelry items are all part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Spring Estates Auction, planned for the weekend of March 18th and 19th.

The auction will be held online and in the gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times are 10 am Central time both days. More than 900 lots will come up for bid over the two days, in categories that include French period furniture, original works of art by noted local and regional artists, clocks, estate jewelry, couture items, silver, bronzes and decorative items.

The oil on board painting by Clementine Hunter (La., 1887-1987), titled Fish Fry, is a wonderful example of the artist’s work. The 16 inch by 24 inch work is signed lower right and is expected to bring $4,000-$8,000. Ms. Hunter was a self-taught artist who worked as a farm laborer when young and only began painting in her 50’s. She sold her first paintings for as little as 25 cents.

Clocks in the sale will feature an unusual three-piece French gilt brass and copper porcelain plaque clock set from the late 19th century (clock and two garnitures) that carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000; and a 19th century M. T. Kaltenberger gilt bronze and porcelain mantel clock, 17 inches tall, estimated to gavel for $800-$1,200. The estate jewelry includes emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, diamonds, South Seas pearls and other tantalizing pieces.

The Portrait of Mrs. Ford attributed to Sir William Beechey (British, 1753-1839) dates to the 19th century and is unsigned. The 30 inch by 25 ½ inch work should realize $1,000-$2,000. The 19th century unsigned oil on canvas portrait after Guido Reni (Italian, 1575-1642), is titled Portrait of Beatrice Cenci. The 23 ½ inch by 19 ½ inch work has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.

An unusual and striking patinated bronze seahorse fountain figure, made in either the 20th or 21st century, 67 inches tall by 36 ½ inches wide, should bring $5,000-$7,000. Also, a 20th century patinated bronze on a stepped oval verde antico marble plinth after Charles Valton (French, 1851-1918), titled Hunting Dogs, overall 18 ½ inches, is estimated to command $700-$1,200.

A 94-piece set of sterling flatware by Durgin in the Fairfax pattern, circa 1910, weighing 98.7 troy oz., should fetch $2,000-$4,000. Also, a pair of large gilt bronze mounted Imari baluster porcelain vases made in the 20th century, each one 14 inches tall, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Couture items include names such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi, Hermes and Gucci.

Paintings by noted, listed regional artists will be plentiful and will include a 20th century oil on board by William Hemmerling (LA, 1943-2009), titled Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, signed lower right and 35 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a circa 1972 oil on canvas

By Joe Moran (Miss, 1915-1999), titled Shrimp Boats, signed and dated (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A 20th century oil wash on paperboard by Alexander John Drysdale (LA, 1870-1934), titled Bayou Landscape at Sunset, 16 inches by 15 inches, signed lower left, is expected to achieve $1,500-$2,500; while a 20th century oil on canvas by Alberta Kinsey (LA/Ohio, 1875-1952), titled Little Theatre Courtyard, New Orleans French Quarter, signed, has the same estimate.

An oil on canvas by Colette Pope Heldner (LA/Minn., 1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyll, signed lower left and measuring 23 ½ inches by 29 ¾ inches, carries an estimate of $700-$1,200; while an early 20th century watercolor on paper by Charles Oglesby Longbaugh (LA/Ill., 1885-1944), titled French Quarter Scene, signed and 13 ½ inches by 11 inches, should rise to $500-$1,000.

An acrylic on board signed upper right and titled lower left by Noel Rockmore (New Orleans, 1928-1995), titled Yolanda LL (1963), 23 ½ inches by 19 ½ inches, should hit $700-$1,200.

French period furniture will be just as abundant and will feature an early 20th century ormolu mounted parquetry inlaid cherry and rosewood chiffonier, 45 inches tall by 22 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200); a late 19th century Louis XV style carved cherry marble top commode, 37 ¼ inches tall by 50 ½ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a circa 1840 Empire style carved cherry marble-top pier table, 35 ½ inches in height by 44 ½ inches in width (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Additional French furniture will include an early 20th century carved oak monastery table, 30 ¼ inches tall by 86 inches wide by 35 inches deep (est. $900-$1,200); a circa 1880 French Provincial Henri II style carved oak sideboard (108 inches wide by 21 inches deep (est. $1,200-$1,800); a 19th century French Provincial Louis XV-style carved cherry sideboard, 38 ¼ inches tall by 50 ½ inches wide by 19 inches deep (est. $700-$1,200); and other marvelous examples.

English furniture will be highlighted by a 20th century Georgian style triple pedestal inlaid and banded mahogany banquet table with two leaves, open: 151 ¾ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Exhibition previews will be held daily (except on Saturday and Sunday), by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery, starting on Wednesday, March 9th. To schedule a preview appointment, call 504-529-5057 or send an email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Spring Estates Auction scheduled for the weekend of March 18th and 19th, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.