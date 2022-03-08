EduAction with Arpit Badjatya – This Time with an Esteemed International Guest from London

Bangalore, India, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Education – World’s most necessary sector that needs advancements and development with time. Regular debates, conversations, and webinars by experts can make it mandatory to uplift the education technology and its usage.

EduAction is a show for modern education leaders, edupreneurs, and education professionals, moderated by Mr. Arpit Badjatya, CEO & MD Serosoft. He is an ambitious edupreneur, thinker, innovator, and speaker having a flair for strategy and business development.

EduAction with Arpit Badjatya | Tea & Talk over EdTech is a series dedicated to discussion on technology with an esteemed expert in every episode. The first episode featured a special guest Chandrashekar Ramanathan Professor and Dean (Academics) from IIITB Bangalore. This episode included an interesting discussion over the digital transformation journey of educational institutions with eminent educationists, their challenges, learnings, and wins.

The second episode was a bigger hit than the first. This time the show went international, having an esteemed guest from London. The guest expert Mr. Aakif Tanveer, Director of Communications added more prominence to the show. His strong emphasis on the use of technology to deliver student-centered experience has enabled CECOS college to become a dominant player in the UK higher education sector.

The second episode has also marked a successful presence among the EdTech leaders and educationalists around the globe. A valuable discussion over a cup of tea including EdTech trends, use of automation in education, and student-centered experience.

With fruitful discussions in both the episodes, audiences are already overwhelmed to have insights into the third episode of the exciting series – EduAction with Arpit Badjatya | Tea & Talk over EdTech.

