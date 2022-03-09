MEDALL CELEBRATES THE SPIRIT OF WOMANHOOD

Chennai, India, 2022-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ — Medall, India’s fastest-growing integrated Diagnostics provider, announced special preventive health check-up packages to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on the occasion of International Women’s Day

The healthy range of BMI in any human being should fall between 18 and 22.5. Additionally, as per NIH guidelines, increased waist circumference also can be a marker for increased risk of lifestyle diseases, even in persons of normal weight.

There are a number of crucial factors impacting the overall health and wellbeing of women, or rather their potential risk of chronic, metabolic disorders. These factors include age, BMI, visceral fat, waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) and waist circumference, etc. Using these guidelines as a reference, Medall’s historical data shows over 70% of women were observed to have an elevated risk for type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

From a dataset of more than 80,000 women across South India over the past 3 years, Medall has observed patterns between these parameters such as age vs BMI, age vs visceral fat, age vs waist circumference, BMI vs visceral fat, BMI against vs. waist circumference, obesity against vs. age and waist circumference vs visceral fat.

Medall also noted an increasing trend in the prevalence of being overweight or obese in lower age group women, especially in the 30-39 age group. Nearly 7 out of 10 women aged 30-39 in the dataset are either obese or overweight.

It has been proven in various studies all over the world that unchecked obesity leads to diabetes/insulin resistance in many cases. Prolonged obesity and diabetes can eventually leads to higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.

This is why Medall strongly believes in curating preventive health checks for women that include routine lab tests, imaging tests and vital parameters.

Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall A woman is the pillar of the family. She is the one who cares for the family silently. At Medall, We Care for Her. Every woman deserves to celebrate women’s day. It is important that women keep a track of their health with regular check-ups and this is essential to avoid risk of chronic or metabolic disorders. Our packages are curated to enable healthy lifestyles amongst women”

About Medall: Medall is India’s leading integrated Diagnostics services provider in India. With 7500 plus customer touch points in 7 states and 70+ districts, 22 NABL accredited labs , Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. Medall has served over 50 million customers and administered over 150 million tests. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. To know more please log on to: https://www.medall.in

For media inquiries, please contact Raveena, PRHUB | +91- 91133 63590 | raveena@prhub.com