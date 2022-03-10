Pursuit Technology named finalist in Canberra Local Business Awards

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Pursuit Technology, a SaaS provider of easy-to-use workforce solutions based in Australia’s capital, has passed the nomination round and been named a finalist in the Canberra Local Business Awards for the Professional Services category. The Local Business Awards acknowledge outstanding local businesses and their people who go above and beyond – providing an exceptional customer service experience. The winners will be announced at a gala event held later this month.

Pursuit Technology is a company dedicated to solving workplace HR problems with innovative software solutions. They are a people-focused company determined to cut out the tech jargon and provide clear and valuable information to those they deal with. Pursuit’s pride is Acorn LMS, a cloud-based learning management system that supports workforce learning, onboarding, recruitment and performance management.

Acorn LMS has supported millions of learners in its time, including 75% of Australian federal government agencies. Even now as Pursuit expand their product both nationally and internationally, they plan to remain a Canberra-based business going above and beyond.

The Local Business Awards are a prestigious endorsement of a business’ initiatives, products, services and achievements. Winners are acknowledged as local business leaders and named the best in their respective categories.

“It’s amazing to be recognised by our local business community in this nomination,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “I’m especially proud and grateful as it’s validation for the team and all the work they’ve put in over the last few years, as well as the work we’re doing now.”

The Canberra Local Business Awards start with a nomination round where each business must secure enough votes from their clients and supporters. If the business succeeds in procuring enough votes, they enter the judging process. After the judges have completed their evaluation, the winners will be announced at a Gala held in Canberra on the March 23, 2022.

Pursuit’s team are dedicated to the products they offer and delivering a high level of customer service. Together, they are confident in attaining victory in their nominated category.

Pursuit Technology is one of the Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to enabling HR and L&D teams to be strategic than traditional providers. Rather than focusing on learning experience then analytics, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.