An Amazing Cricket Tournament DPL Organised by Digiversal in Partnership with SSSI Online Tutoring Services

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — A cricket tournament was organized at Colosseum Sports Complex. Digiversal in collaboration with SSSI Online Tutoring Services. SSSI offers a range of academic assistance services in competitive exams, subjects, and hobby courses. The organization believes in creating an environment for its employees. That will help them professionally grow without any pressure. The event’s main objectives to develop team-building skills and get versed with the abilities of their coworkers.

One of the senior executives of the organization said, “We at SSSI Online Tutoring Services believe in building a team that works cohesively to achieve the objective set by the management. And, the team skills cannot be developed by just working continuously on the objective. Through the DPL, team members get a chance to connect and develop team skills such as empathy, problem-solving and much more. Moreover, it assisted them to relive their childhood days and share their thoughts with colleagues”.

One of the senior executives of Digiversal, “SSSI Online Tutoring Services is one of the best online tutoring service providers in the market. They organise several fun activities for their employees that motivated us to do the same. We decided to organise a Digiveral Premier League with SSSI. In the DPL, we included different sports including cricket, badminton, table tennis, chess and carom. Several employees from both organisations have participated in these events and won prizes. The employees reflected on their experience in the feedback session and suggested a few more games that we can include in the future. It was an amazing experience for both the participants and the organization.”

Furthermore, the organization plans to organise the International Women’s Day event on 9 March in the office premises. Also, they are looking forward to connecting with such organization to conduct events for their employees to develop skills such as listening, leadership, critical thinking, and many more as one of the major aspects of team growth is taking care of the needs of every employee.

