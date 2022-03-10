Check out The Differences: Jumbo vs Conventional Home Loan

Texas, USA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Generally, mortgage lenders offer many types of loans like jumbo, conventional, FHA, etc. Conventional & jumbo loans are used to finance the purchase of a home under different circumstances. Your finances and your ability to qualify for housing determine which type you can use to buy your house.

Let’s start to understand both loans one by one.

What is the jumbo loan?

It’s a homeowner’s loan that is quite big to qualify compared to the other loans. Plus, jumbo loans are intended for big-ticket items, they can also be used for personal purposes. It is usually reserved for large commercial properties, such as a hotel or office building.

What is a conventional loan?

It’s easier to qualify than the jumbo loan. This loan is usually used for buying a home. In this loan, you don’t need to put a large amount of down payment needed in a jumbo loan. You need private mortgage insurance in the conventional loan.

Difference between jumbo loan vs conventional home loan:

Jumbo loans often require higher interest rates & higher down payments. Plus, it’s difficult to qualify as the amount is generally used to purchase the big property. Where a conventional loan is easier to qualify than the jumbo & used to purchase a home. Moreover, it’s also easier to qualify than the Jumbo loan. Conventional loans are meant for owner-occupied properties, while jumbo loans can be used to purchase both owner-occupied and investment properties.

Both loans are used for different purposes & both have different criteria to qualify.