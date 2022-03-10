Gartner GetApp recognizes HoduSoft as Category for software in 2022

Denver, USA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Leading unified communications software maker HoduSoft has been recognized by Gartner’s GetApp as the Category Leader, in the latest list published by the outfit. HoduCC, the company’s call and contact center software, secured the 7th spot in the 2022 Digital Markets Report published by the firm.

HoduCC is an advanced call and contact center software used for mapping customer journeys and delivering meaningful customer support.

“We are delighted to be ranked at the 7th spot in the Gartner GetApp list among the leading market players, who have been shaping the industry. To be recognized as a Category Leader is a matter of pride for the HoduSoft team. It gives us great satisfaction that small businesses see the value in HoduCC and find our software so useful for their work.” Kartik Khambhati, HoduSoft Co-Founder & CBDO said.

HoduCC emerged in the leaderboard on account of the evaluation based on critical aspects for an enterprise-grade software– i) value for money, ii) ease of use, ii) functionality, iv) customer support, v) and likelihood to recommend. The unified communications software maker received 88 points and an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

“The team effort has been extraordinary, which has enabled us to accomplish the most difficult tasks in record time while maintaining highest quality standards. I sincerely thank my team for upholding the HoduSoft values. Over the years, we’ve worked relentlessly to improve our products and create the most innovative and powerful software to help our customers extend great customer care,” he added.

HoduSoft is a unified communications software company based in India. Founded in 2015, HoduSoft creates high-quality software to assist businesses succeed with their communication tools. Today, HoduSoft is a well known brand with over 250 customers worldwide.

https://www.getapp.com/customer-service-support-software/a/hoducc/

https://hodusoft.com

