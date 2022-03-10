Green Tree Electronics Ltd. – A Leading Supplier Of Obsolete Electronic Parts

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Green Tree Ltd.’s strength is providing traceable, trackable, genuine, and authenticated electronic components, directly from their global networking of franchised distributors, manufacturers, and qualified Original Electronic Manufacturers (OEM) vendors.

Green Tree Ltd. provides an exceptional solution to tier-1 OEMs and CM’s that are in search of reliable, legitimate, and genuine obsolete electronic components.

Green Tree Ltd. provides a QI with all and every single purchase order. It is a part and parcel of their service.

Green Tree Ltd. confronts imitation and provides authentication and testing of electronic components and value-added services. Green Tree Ltd. has an SLA (Service License Agreement) with White Horse Laboratories for authentication and provides electronic components testing service. That is selling and testing all under one roof.

Green Tree Ltd. is also an ERAI member. ERAI provides in-depth information on counterfeit electronic parts and suppliers. The electronic industry has exploded because of the internet and it is easier to source electronic components worldwide. The chance of purchasing counterfeit goods from a high-risk supplier has also increased manifold due to it.

With over 20+ years of experience in the electronic industry, GTL provides electronic components and value-added services to different industries like industrial, medical, defense, consumer applications, and communication.

GTL is a distributor of flash memory card. They deal in a wide range of memories. Like Volatile memories (RAM, SRAM, SDRAM) and non-volatile memories. They are the distributor of flash memory card and modules for various configurations. They also sell USB Flash and further configurations like SD Cards, CompactFlash, xD memory sticks, and many others. These flash memories are used principally for personal data storage, consumer electronics, defense electronics, and medical electronics.

GTL is a obsolete components distributor. For any obsolete electronic or electrical component requirement just simply call Green Tree Electronics Ltd at +972-3-6436316 or fax at +972-1533-6436316 or email at Sales@gtelec.com