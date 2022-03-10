Launch of the book, “Sparsh” by Dr. Raghavendra Pratap Singh (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of, “Sparsh”, an anthology of poems dedicated to the “common man”. Herein, the author, Dr RP Singh “Alpagya” has tried to interpret the struggles and emotions of the average John Doe and translate those for the reader in the form of poetry. Highlighting the sentiments and disappointments of the common man is the speciality of this anthology.

In this book, the author has tried to see these emotions in a new light, with the interpretations both inviting and encouraging lovers of Hindi the language to read this collection, and spread the word about it. This is what makes Dr. RP Singh “Alpagya” a rising star in India’s literary space.

